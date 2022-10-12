New 2023 BMW M2 Pricing Announced, Will Be a Six-Digit Affair in Australia

More on this:

1 The 453 BHP BMW M2 Comes Out With 177 MPH RWD Fun and 7,200 RPM Games

2 2023 BMW M2 CSL Design Proposal Looks Like It Was Styled With an Ax

3 2023 BMW M2 Leaked Photos Reveal Exceedingly Angular Design Cues

4 2023 BMW M2 Reportedly Makes 453 HP From S58T Engine

5 2023 BMW M2 With M xDrive AWD Listed in the Technical Information System