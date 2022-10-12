New 2023 BMW M2 Pricing Announced, Will Be a Six-Digit Affair in Australia

As every petrolhead on the planet already knows, BMW has unveiled the all-new M2. It’s not the prettiest model in the segment, but it promises to become one of the best driver’s cars ever made by the M Division.
The thing is that you will have to wait until next year to put it through its paces, as it will launch worldwide in April 2023. Production will take place exclusively at the San Luis Potosi factory in Mexico, and when it reaches the United States, it will have an MSRP of $62,200, before the $995 destination charge, and dealer fees.
In Australia, BMW’s local branch has confirmed that the 2023 M2 will have a recommended retail price of AU$119,900 (equal to US$75,304). Customers will get to choose between a variety of paint finishes, all of them no-cost options, just like the black or cognac Vernasca leather upholstery inside. For the M Carbon Experience Package, with its bucket seats, Merino leather, and several other goodies, interested parties will have to pay an extra AU$14,500 (US$9,107).
As for the standard gear, the new BMW M2 will feature adaptive LED headlights, adaptive M suspension, three-zone climate control, head-up display, 12.3-inch digital gauges, 14.9-inch infotainment system, digital radio, electric seat adjustment with heating at the front, Harman Kardon audio, and many others. These are joined by a variety of safety gizmos.
Power comes from a twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six, with no hybrid assistance. It is rated at 454 hp (460 ps / 338 kW) and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) of torque, and comes paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard, or a six-speed manual as an option. It can hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.1 seconds with the former, and in 4.3 seconds with the latter, and tops out at 155 mph (250 kph), or 177 mph (285 kph) with the available M Driver’s Package.
