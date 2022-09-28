2023 BMW M2 CSL Design Proposal Looks Like It Was Styled With an Ax

Subsequent to last week’s leaks, the new generation BMW M2 has been treated as a blank canvas for something much more exciting that will probably never happen: the CSL variant.
Inspired by the bigger M4 CSL, timthespy, as the rendering artist is known on Instagram, set out to give it some similar upgrades that can be seen all around. The car has new front and rear bumpers, bigger side skirts, sportier diffuser, and more pronounced ducktail spoiler.
Besides these novelties, which have an in-your-face approach, the hypothetical M2 CSL has new trim on the front fenders, new side mirror caps, and different wheels. BMW’s classic motorsport roundels decorate the nose, trunk lid, and alloys, and the premium subcompact sports coupe has a bespoke paint finish, bedecked by several accents in a livelier shade. Blacked-out windows provide some well-deserved privacy and round off the virtual makeover.
Back in the real world, the 2023 BMW M2 is expected to premiere on October 11. The model has some big shoes to fill, as its predecessor has been deemed as one of the best driver’s cars ever made by the brand’s M Division. It has controversial looks on the outside, due to the very angular styling, which will help it stand out next to the lesser versions of the second-generation 2 Series Coupe family.
Power is understood to be supplied by the same engine found under the hoods of the M3 and M4, as well as the X3 M and X4 M, namely the twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six. The lineup is believed to kick off with the Competition flavor, said to have 453 hp on tap, meaning that it would be just 20 hp shy of the entry-level M3 and M4, and that it would be punchier than the current M2 CS. Whether that is indeed the case is a question that will be answered in the coming weeks, when the all-new M2 will finally debut.
