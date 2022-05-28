BMW M2 CSL Imagined With Superstar Nose and Yellow Eyes, Would You Make It Yours?

There’s a new kid on the block, and it’s called the BMW M4 CSL. It’s the hottest thing from the Munich brand since the M4 GTS, which was based on the previous-generation M4, and it is their fastest production car on the Nurburgring Nordschleife.
With so much going on in terms of design, not to mention chassis, firepower, and interior, it was only natural that someone would sketch out other Bimmers with similar styling influences. Superrenderscars on Instagram isn’t the first one, but their digital take on the M2, with a big CSL twist, could be a premiere.
Kind enough to provide a ‘before’ picture too, the rendering artist gave it a new front bumper, red lipstick on the grille surround, which otherwise hasn’t gone down the bucktooth route, similar styling to the M4 CSL on the hood, and roof, and a more discreet diffuser, with side blades. The side skirts further emphasize its sportier nature, and so do the front fender attachments and new side mirror caps.
Another thing inspired by the M4 CSL, which in turn was influenced by the M5 CS, is the yellow LED DRL signature, albeit with different graphics. The wheels appear to have been sourced from its bigger sibling, and so were the new roundels that are an anniversary ode to the M Division’s 50th birthday. The new paint finish seems to round off the digital makeover, until you look closer at the back end, as the ducktail spoiler, integrated into the trunk lid, just like the one of the real CSL, becomes visible.
We wouldn’t hold our breath for a CSL version of the next-gen M2, but a CS might happen, next to the Competition. The new M2 is understood to launch with around 480-490 hp produced by the twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight six, which would make it much more powerful than the current M2 Competition that has 405 hp on tap.
Kind enough to provide a ‘before’ picture too, the rendering artist gave it a new front bumper, red lipstick on the grille surround, which otherwise hasn’t gone down the bucktooth route, similar styling to the M4 CSL on the hood, and roof, and a more discreet diffuser, with side blades. The side skirts further emphasize its sportier nature, and so do the front fender attachments and new side mirror caps.
Another thing inspired by the M4 CSL, which in turn was influenced by the M5 CS, is the yellow LED DRL signature, albeit with different graphics. The wheels appear to have been sourced from its bigger sibling, and so were the new roundels that are an anniversary ode to the M Division’s 50th birthday. The new paint finish seems to round off the digital makeover, until you look closer at the back end, as the ducktail spoiler, integrated into the trunk lid, just like the one of the real CSL, becomes visible.
We wouldn’t hold our breath for a CSL version of the next-gen M2, but a CS might happen, next to the Competition. The new M2 is understood to launch with around 480-490 hp produced by the twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight six, which would make it much more powerful than the current M2 Competition that has 405 hp on tap.