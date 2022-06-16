2023 BMW M2 Completely Ditches Camo Using a Decent Dose of CGI, Do You Like the Design?

BMW’s M Division has had a hard time keeping the designs of its upcoming models a secret, as before the leaks of the first-ever M3 Touring, it was the next-gen M2 that has spilled the beans on its styling.
Those pics, combined with the numerous spy shots and videos, have made it rather easy to see behind the fake skin, and this is exactly what Kolesa has done, putting their Photoshop skills to good use to come up with a couple of renderings of the car.
Telling the all-new M2 Coupe apart from the normal 2 Series Coupe family will be very easy, as all you have to do is look for the fender flares, more aggressive-looking front bumper with squared air intakes, and typical grille with horizontal slats. The side skirts are fatter, and at the back it has an edgy bumper with a rather big diffuser attached to it, four tailpipes, and a discreet trunk lid spoiler.
Spinning around the M brake calipers are the M Division’s wheels, shod in sticky rubber. Also, the car sits a bit closer to the ground compared to the regular new-gen 2er, as it sports a tweaked chassis with a stiffer suspension setup. Taking center stage inside will be the iDrive 8, with two screens: one for the infotainment system, and the other one for the digital dials. A sportier-looking steering wheel, front seats with more side bolstering, and exclusive upholstery and trim will round up the changes here.
With the Audi RS 3 Sedan and Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S in its sights, the 2023 M2 will launch with the familiar twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six. The engine is shared with the bigger M3 and M4, and it is understood to pump out in the region of 480-490 horsepower. It remains to be seen whether this will be the actual output because if it is true, then it will be punchier and quicker than the non-Competition variants of its larger brethren.
Telling the all-new M2 Coupe apart from the normal 2 Series Coupe family will be very easy, as all you have to do is look for the fender flares, more aggressive-looking front bumper with squared air intakes, and typical grille with horizontal slats. The side skirts are fatter, and at the back it has an edgy bumper with a rather big diffuser attached to it, four tailpipes, and a discreet trunk lid spoiler.
Spinning around the M brake calipers are the M Division’s wheels, shod in sticky rubber. Also, the car sits a bit closer to the ground compared to the regular new-gen 2er, as it sports a tweaked chassis with a stiffer suspension setup. Taking center stage inside will be the iDrive 8, with two screens: one for the infotainment system, and the other one for the digital dials. A sportier-looking steering wheel, front seats with more side bolstering, and exclusive upholstery and trim will round up the changes here.
With the Audi RS 3 Sedan and Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S in its sights, the 2023 M2 will launch with the familiar twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six. The engine is shared with the bigger M3 and M4, and it is understood to pump out in the region of 480-490 horsepower. It remains to be seen whether this will be the actual output because if it is true, then it will be punchier and quicker than the non-Competition variants of its larger brethren.