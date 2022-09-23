2023 BMW M2 Reportedly Makes 453 HP From S58T Engine

Based on the award-winning B58, the S58 is the high-performance version of BMW’s inline-six engine. Introduced a few years ago by the X3 M and X4 M, the 3.0-liter mill comes in a few tunes. The S58 for the M2 is codenamed S58T according to a tipster on Bimmerpost, who also revealed that 338 kW (453 hp or 460 ps) are in the offing.
There is, however, a problem with this designation. The Bavarian automaker designates an engine’s performance class into K for the lowest and S for the highest. Between these polar opposites, we have U (lower yet not the lowest tier), M (medium), O (upper), and T (top). The current-gen M3 relies on the S58O, whereas the M3 Competition is rocking the S58T.
Whatever it may be called, 453 horsepower in the M3’s more compact sibling is pretty darn good. We also know that a manual will be offered, along with a torque-converter automatic instead of the previous generation’s dual-clutch transmission. Given the 30-horsepower difference between the M3 and M3 Competition, could the M2 Competition level up to 483 horsepower? Given our current information, which is fairly limited, only time will tell…
The reason BMW decided against a dual-clutch box in favor of an automatic is the CLAR platform of the 3 Series and the M xDrive system introduced by the G30-based F90 M5. Codenamed G87, the second-generation M2 is more powerful than every single variant of the original. The CS, for example, cranks out 444 ponies and 406 pound-foot (550 Nm) of torque.
Already confirmed by the carparazzi with iDrive 8, consisting of a touchscreen infotainment system connected to a digital instrument cluster, the G87 is the final combustion-only model from BMW M. Head honcho Frank van Meel said that “we’ll see increasing electrification, starting with 48V system and plug-in hybrids to full-electric drives.” The XM will soon launch as the go-faster division’s first electrified model with a plug-in V8 setup.
