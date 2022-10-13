New 2023 BMW M4 CSL Tested: Is It as Fast as BMW Claims?

One of the hottest new models in BMW’s stable, the M4 CSL, has had its performance tested out, and recorded on a third-party device. So, how fast is it?
According to the company based in Munich, you are looking at 3.7 seconds required to hit the 62 mph (100 kph) mark from a standstill and 10.7 seconds from zero to 124 mph (0-200 kph). As for the Nurburgring Nordschleife, it ran the long version in 7 minutes and 20.207 seconds.
Aided by the 542 hp (550 ps / 405 kW) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque produced by the 3.0-liter straight-six, with twin-turbocharging, the M4 CSL depicted on video down below turned out to be a bit quicker than advertised. It also completed the standing quarter-mile in 11.19 seconds and needed a little over 18 seconds to accelerate to 155 mph (250 kph).
But what about the 0-62 and 0-124 mph sprints, you ask? Well, there’s no point in ruining the video for you, so you will have to watch it in order to find out how quick the M4 CSL is in the real world. And speaking of the footage, it is eight minutes long and shows the premium compact sports coupe, which is lighter and more powerful than the Competition, being subjected to other tests too. Fast takeoffs and the occasional powerslide are also shown here, next to a few dynamic shots of the car.
With only 1,000 units to see the light of day, production of the BMW M4 CSL kicked off in July, at Dingolfing, in Germany. The model has an eye-watering price tag of $139,900 in our market, and that’s before the $995 destination charge and dealer feels. As a result, it is almost twice as expensive as the entry-level M4 Coupe, which is accompanied by an MSRP of $72,000. The Competition variant is $2,900 pricier, and for the xDrive derivative, you are looking at a minimum of $79,000.
