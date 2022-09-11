Video: Jump Inside the BMW M4 CSL as It Sprints From 0 to 168 MPH

It’s been a few weeks since we last heard anything about the BMW M4 CSL, but the high-performance premium compact sports coupe from the Munich auto marque is back in the limelight.
It has Motorsport Magazine on YouTube to thank for it, as they subjected it to a simple straight-line sprint video that shows it go from 0 to 168 mph (0-270 kph) quicker than you could name its biggest modifications over the regular BMW M4 Coupe.
You won’t see the scenery go by very fast because the footage, which is only one minute and 25 seconds long, shows the digital speedometer and is sprinkled with a few static shots of the car. So, how quick do you think it is to 62 and 124 mph (100-200 kph) in real life? We won’t spoil the answer, as the clip is definitely worth a look.
Before scrolling down to it, however, we will remind you that BMW’s M Division claims that it can hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.7 seconds from a standstill. The M4 CSL uses the same 3.0-liter inline-six, with twin-turbocharging, as the regular M3 and M4. Nonetheless, it has an extra 39 hp on tap, as the output is rated at 542 hp. As for the torque number, you are looking at 479 lb-ft (650 Nm).
Unveiled back in May, the M4 CSL hit the assembly line at the Dingolfing facility in Germany a couple of months later. Production is limited to only 1,000 copies, and it’s unknown how many of them are still up for grabs, so if you really want to see it in your driveway, then you should hurry up and place a deposit. U.S. pricing kicks off at $139,900, excluding the $995 destination charge, whereas the base M4 Coupe can be had from $74,700.
