Video: Jump Inside the BMW M4 CSL as It Sprints From 0 to 168 MPH

More on this:

1 M4-Based BMW 3.0 CSL Hommage Special Edition Sounds Angry on the Nurburgring

2 Fearless BMW M4 CSL Attacks the Goodwood Hill Climb, Stays Between the Haystacks

3 New BMW 3.0 CSL Hommage Shows Exotics Looks Using a Decent Dose of CGI

4 Video: Watch the New BMW M4 CSL Lap the Nurburgring Quicker Than Any Other Bimmer

5 BMW M4 CSL Debuts as Limited Edition, Track-Ready Car With RWD, and Lots of Carbon Fiber