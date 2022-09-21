2023 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance Rocks 4-Cylinder PHEV Setup With 671 HP

Everyone knew the W206 would be a technological showcase for the compact executive sedan. Be that as it may, Mercedes took the controversial decision to discontinue six- and eight-cylinder engine options from the C-Class in order to improve their fleet-wide fuel economy and carbon-dioxide output.
As a result, even the 63 series now comes with a four-cylinder lump. Based on the M139 turbocharged engine of the A 45, C 43, and SL 43, the variant used in the C 63 is the most powerful yet. Capable of 470 horsepower on its own, this mill is assisted by a rear-mounted electric motor and a small battery, hence the “C 63 S E Performance” moniker of the all-new model.
Fed by a 6.1-kWh battery pack, the motor develops up to 150 kW (201 horsepower) for up to 10 seconds. The continuous output is rated at 70 kW (94 horsepower). On full song, the system cranks out 671 horsepower and 752 pound-foot (1,020 Nm), shaming even the V8-engined BMW M5 CS.
The plug-in part of the system is much obliged to deliver up to 8 miles (13 kilometers) of all-electric driving range at speeds no higher than 78 miles per hour (125 kilometers per hour). It’s pretty bad in comparison to conventional plug-in hybrids, but AMG doesn’t do conventional PHEVs.
“Turbo E Performance” badges affixed right below the vents on the front fenders reference the oversized turbocharger, an electrically-driven unit designed to minimize lag and maximize responsiveness. Mercedes also waxes lyrical about fitting the AMG badge on the hood rather than the three-pointed star that bankrolls the Affalterbach-based performance division.
The first C 63 with all-wheel drive comes with a 4Matic+ system that integrates an electronically-controlled LSD out back. The clutch system enables the rear-mounted electric motor to spin the driveshaft as well, thus rotating the front wheels. In other words, electric mode is AWD as well. Purists will be happy to hear that rear-wheel-drive mode is also featured.
Although the sedan is certain to be sold in the United States of America, the Stuttgart-based automaker hasn’t mentioned anything about the station wagon’s availability stateside. In case it doesn’t make it on U.S. soil, it wouldn’t be all that surprising because BMW couldn’t make a case for the M3 Touring in this part of the world either. Alas, the only high-performance longroof in the United States remains the V8-engined Audi RS 6 Avant.
For more details on the all-new C 63, refer to the press release below.
