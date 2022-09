2023 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance Rocks 4-Cylinder PHEV Setup With 671 HP

kWh

As a result, even the 63 series now comes with a four-cylinder lump. Based on the M139 turbocharged engine of the A 45, C 43, and SL 43, the variant used in the C 63 is the most powerful yet. Capable of 470 horsepower on its own, this mill is assisted by a rear-mounted electric motor and a small battery, hence the “C 63 S E Performance” moniker of the all-new model.Fed by a 6.1-battery pack, the motor develops up to 150(201 horsepower) for up to 10 seconds. The continuous output is rated at 70 kW (94 horsepower). On full song, the system cranks out 671 horsepower and 752 pound-foot (1,020 Nm), shaming even the V8-engined BMW M5 CS.The plug-in part of the system is much obliged to deliver up to 8 miles (13 kilometers) of all-electric driving range at speeds no higher than 78 miles per hour (125 kilometers per hour). It’s pretty bad in comparison to conventional plug-in hybrids , butdoesn’t do conventional PHEVs.“Turbo E Performance” badges affixed right below the vents on the front fenders reference the oversized turbocharger, an electrically-driven unit designed to minimize lag and maximize responsiveness. Mercedes also waxes lyrical about fitting the AMG badge on the hood rather than the three-pointed star that bankrolls the Affalterbach-based performance division.Available in four-door sedan (chassis code W206) and five-door wagon (S206) body styles, the C 63 S E Performance is exclusively offered with a nine-speed automatic transmission. The AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT-9G features a multi-clutch design. The wet start-off clutch replaces the good ol’ torque converter of the 9G-Tronic, reducing weight and optimizing accelerator pedal input response during launches and load changes. Pretty clever stuff, alright!The first C 63 with all-wheel drive comes with a 4Matic+ system that integrates an electronically-controlledout back. The clutch system enables the rear-mounted electric motor to spin the driveshaft as well, thus rotating the front wheels. In other words, electric mode isas well. Purists will be happy to hear that rear-wheel-drive mode is also featured.Although the sedan is certain to be sold in the United States of America, the Stuttgart-based automaker hasn’t mentioned anything about the station wagon’s availability stateside. In case it doesn’t make it on U.S. soil, it wouldn’t be all that surprising because BMW couldn’t make a case for the M3 Touring in this part of the world either. Alas, the only high-performance longroof in the United States remains the V8-engined Audi RS 6 Avant.For more details on the all-new C 63, refer to the press release below.