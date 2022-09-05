Facelifted Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 Can't Mask up Its Sporty Nature

The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 has returned to the scoop arena, almost one month after it made its spy shot debut.
Looking almost identical to the previously snapped prototype, the latest tester was caught in the open, in Germany, with trippy camouflage wrapped around its entire face and on a small part of the back end. However, it did feature red brake calipers and a set of bigger wheels, with a silver finish and the usual three-pointed star center caps.
As for the novelties compared to its predecessor, the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 will get a new grille that won’t give up on the vertical-slat design, as well as a new front bumper with what appears to be a slightly narrower central air intake. The headlamps, with their different graphics, are new too, and at the back, the sporty premium subcompact crossover from the Affalterbach brand has different taillights.
We’d expect a few changes made to the cabin, too, with the usual exclusive trim and logos setting it apart from the lesser models. Under the hood, it will retain the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. It is very possible that the lump will carry over unchanged from the current GLB 35, which has 302 hp (306 ps / 225 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque available at a hard push of the right pedal. Everything is transferred to the front-biased all-wheel drive system via an automatic gearbox with eight speeds.
Since this is the second time that the GLB 35 was caught testing, the unveiling date is perhaps a few months away. It has been reported that it might premiere sometime next year, arriving in showrooms in selected markets not long after that. In the United States, it will probably be marketed as a 2024 model by the time it gets its visa.
