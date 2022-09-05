Facelifted Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 Can't Mask up Its Sporty Nature

More on this:

1 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 Hides in Plain Sight, Plays a Game of Spot the Changes

2 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB Going Under the Knife, Changes Are Minor

3 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 Hits $70K in Two Minutes If You Know What You’re Doing

4 Watch the Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 Hit 155 MPH in Autobahn Speed Test

5 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe and GLB 35 Are Hot and Understated in Frankfurt