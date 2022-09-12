Mercedes-AMG V8 Might Live on Past 2030, but You Might Not Be Able to Afford It

Mercedes-Benz has previously presented a strategy that involves going all-electric by 2030 and then becoming CO2-neutral by 2039. In that context, the company's vice-president for vehicle development has explained that there is still room for the Mercedes-AMG V8.
It is yet unclear how the V8 engine will continue to be a part of the portfolio, especially since many countries in the world have announced their intention to ban the sale of new internal-combustion-engined vehicles by 2035. What is clear from Joerg Bartels' statement is that the Mercedes-AMG V8 will be kept alive for as long as customers will be interested in acquiring it.
At the same time, the Mercedes-Benz official spoke about the company's upcoming EVs, which will include an electric supercar concept set to preview a model that will debut in 2025.
While it is clear that the Stuttgart brand will have more and more EVs in its portfolio in the future, the statements made by the company's VP of product development raise hopes for enthusiasts who might want a brand-new V8-engined car in the future.
Mind you, the German company will only cater to customer demand for V8s, so if people stop buying them at one point, the described possibility might not become reality. The described scenario may seem dystopian, but people also claim to want sports cars with manual transmissions, but end up buying different vehicles altogether.
As usual, the vehicle manufacturer will have to discover the sweet spot between what the customers want, what customers are willing to pay for, and what the authorities will require. Each production vehicle is a compromise between the three above-mentioned vectors, and that is just the tip of the iceberg.
While the Mercedes-Benz official did not explain the situation in detail, it will be a numbers game. For the V8 to remain in the range even in some markets, as it is clear that not all markets will be able to get it anyway, people from those markets would have to place orders for V8-engined models.
Until enough customers buy new cars with the configurations described that they claim to want from automakers, which will constitute sufficient demand for a particular variant, automakers will not be convinced to have those products in their lineups.
To be fair, the Mercedes-Benz VP of product development has told the Australians at Car Sales that it is difficult to predict how the market will evolve over the coming decades. It is believed that limited-edition sports cars might be the way forward for V8-engined vehicles in the future, but do not place your bet on that just yet.
The Mercedes-Benz official has also noted that the new Euro 7 regulations, which have yet to be finished, will play a key role in justifying the development of future combustion engines.
In the case of small cars, for example, other manufacturers have already mentioned that Euro 7 regulations have all but killed those models. For example, in a statement made for another publication on a different topic, Renault Group Boss Luca de Meo noted that the era of the cheap car is over, and this was said even before Euro 7 regulations have been announced.
At the same time, the Mercedes-Benz official spoke about the company's upcoming EVs, which will include an electric supercar concept set to preview a model that will debut in 2025.
While it is clear that the Stuttgart brand will have more and more EVs in its portfolio in the future, the statements made by the company's VP of product development raise hopes for enthusiasts who might want a brand-new V8-engined car in the future.
Mind you, the German company will only cater to customer demand for V8s, so if people stop buying them at one point, the described possibility might not become reality. The described scenario may seem dystopian, but people also claim to want sports cars with manual transmissions, but end up buying different vehicles altogether.
As usual, the vehicle manufacturer will have to discover the sweet spot between what the customers want, what customers are willing to pay for, and what the authorities will require. Each production vehicle is a compromise between the three above-mentioned vectors, and that is just the tip of the iceberg.
While the Mercedes-Benz official did not explain the situation in detail, it will be a numbers game. For the V8 to remain in the range even in some markets, as it is clear that not all markets will be able to get it anyway, people from those markets would have to place orders for V8-engined models.
Until enough customers buy new cars with the configurations described that they claim to want from automakers, which will constitute sufficient demand for a particular variant, automakers will not be convinced to have those products in their lineups.
To be fair, the Mercedes-Benz VP of product development has told the Australians at Car Sales that it is difficult to predict how the market will evolve over the coming decades. It is believed that limited-edition sports cars might be the way forward for V8-engined vehicles in the future, but do not place your bet on that just yet.
The Mercedes-Benz official has also noted that the new Euro 7 regulations, which have yet to be finished, will play a key role in justifying the development of future combustion engines.
In the case of small cars, for example, other manufacturers have already mentioned that Euro 7 regulations have all but killed those models. For example, in a statement made for another publication on a different topic, Renault Group Boss Luca de Meo noted that the era of the cheap car is over, and this was said even before Euro 7 regulations have been announced.