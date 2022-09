2023 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance Teased One Last Time Before World Debut

AMG

Given these circumstances, Mercedes-AMG decided that a four-cylinderis the right call for its most performance-oriented W206. Also the most performance-oriented C of them all, the “ C 63 S E Performance ” will premiere tomorrow at 4:00 pm Central European Summer Time. The digital world premiere will take place on the Mercedes me media platform.The question is, will it suck? In terms of aural qualities, it surely will. But in terms of performance, Mercedes-AMG will prove naysayers wrong by means of 670 horsepower and 553 pound-foot (750 Nm) of torque. Not bad for a 2.0-liter turbo with plug-in assistance, right? Teased one last time before it goes official, the C 63 S E Performance is rocking four exhaust pipes, one for each cylinder, which is – dare I say it – two tailpipes too many.To be joined by a family-sized wagon, a.k.a. T-Modell in the German automaker’s vernacular, the first C 63 to benefit from hybrid trickery is listed with a combined fuel consumption of 6.9 liters per 100 kilometers and a combined electricity consumption of 11.7per 100 kilometers. Converted to imperial units, those figures mean 40.9 miles per gallon in the United Kingdom, 34.1 miles per gallon in the U.S. of A., and 62 miles.