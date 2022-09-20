2023 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance Teased One Last Time Before World Debut

The C-Class as we know it arrived in 1993 for the 1994 model year. A few years later, the W202 was treated to a naturally-aspirated V8 to create the C 55 AMG. The mad professors in Affalterbach used this recipe for the go-faster version right up to the W204. Although the W205 still features a V8, it’s a twin-turbocharged affair that cranks out up to 503 horsepower and 700 Nm (520 pound-foot) from 1,750 revs.

15 photos