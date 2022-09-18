Check Out Mansory's Own Take On the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63

After the Mercedes-Maybach GLS received a beautiful tuning package from the Mansory company, the next in line for a total makeover and a little power boost is the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63.
For starters, Mansory is a luxury car modification and tuning company based in Germany. Besides luxury limousines, they are working on supercars, luxury SUVs, and custom bikes. At the beginning (around the 1990s), they were mainly focused on tuning Rolls-Royce and Ferrari vehicles. Nowadays, they are collaborating with 18 car brands, from Lamborghini, Bugatti, and McLaren to even Tesla and Smart cars.
The Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 is one of the fastest and most premium SUVs money can buy right now while having a nice and subtle look. However, for those who want an aggressive and bolder look, Mansory has come through again with their own iteration of the GLS 63. As you might expect, everything is extreme, with more premium elements on the inside and, of course, more power.
While the base engine of the AMG GLS 63 is nothing to joke about, as it develops 603 hp (611 PS) with 625 lb-ft (850Nm) from the twin-turbo V8 engine, with a 0-62 mph (100 kph) time of 4.3 seconds.
If that is not enough, Mansory got your back. You have two available options, a more subtle one called the P720, which includes software tuning that results in 710 hp (720PS) and 737 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque. However, if you want all the power available, you can choose the P850 package. The total output is 838 hp (850 PS) and 811 lb-ft (1,100 Nm) of torque.
In addition, the tuning company has created a complete set of carbon fiber body elements for the AMG GLS 63. That includes components like a front lip, two types of rear diffusers, roof spoilers, a carbon fiber hood, and many more. With nine different wheel designs to choose from and many other customizable things, you have plenty of options.
Before entering the configurator, check out some photos of the Mansory Mercedes-AMG GLS 63.
