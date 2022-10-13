2023 BMW M2 Gets a Subtle Makeover in Photoshop, Do You Dig It?

Controversial may not be the proper adjective to describe the all-new M2, codenamed G87. “Not to everyone’s liking” may be more appropriate to describe the exterior styling cues, but looks aside, we can all agree the compact coupe ticks all the right boxes in terms of driver enjoyment.
“The more I look at this design, the more it’s growing on me,” said Marouane Bembli. “I think it’s starting to look cool, and I kind of want one right now,” added the pixel artist that goes by The Sketch Monkey. Be that as it may, the gentleman with the Datsun 240Z hoodie believes that a few tweaks can be made to both the front and the rear of the redesigned coupe.
Marouane first acknowledges the lack of dynamic flow of this car, then makes a parallel to the E30-generation 3 Series that also features a rather static design to it. He also makes a business case for kidney grilles that don’t stretch vertically as much as those of the G82/G83 M4 and G80/G81 M3.
The Sketch Money’s ideal G87 M2 features a redesigned lower front bumper that matches the headlights a little better. Marouane also relocated the headlights a bit lower, thus giving the car a more dynamic look. He then moves the taillights and top half of the rear end slightly up, makes the lights an idea slimmer, reimagines the taillight graphic, and slims down the black-painted aerodynamic diffuser that houses the quad-piped exhaust system.
These changes make a tremendous difference to the design of the M2, but on the other hand, remember that design is always subjective. Without a definite black or white as it is the case with 0 and 1 in binary code, it would be hare-brained to squabble over something as trivial as the car’s looks.
What actually matters is the driving enjoyment offered by the G87 M2, the final internal combustion-only production car from M. Going forward, starting with the XM that is polarizing in its own right, the M division will resort to electrification for improved performance and lower emissions.
