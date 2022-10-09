AOR Quantum FH Is a Simple yet Elegant Off-Road Caravan That Sleeps Two

One of the Aussie brands I've covered before is AOR – Australian Off Road. The company is 100% locally owned and operated on the Sunshine Coast, Queensland. It's been manufacturing reliable camper vehicles since 2000 and prides itself as a premium off-road brand. It started as a one-man operation and has grown into a full-blown business with three factories and a 120-strong workforce.
I've already looked at its smallest hybrid camper, the Odyssey, but I wanted to check out its off-road caravans range. Four models are available, one of which is the Quantum FH (Full Height). I want to point out that one of the brand's award-winning hybrid campers bears the same name, and that's the one that inspired the RV we're talking about today.
First of all, I'd like to mention that this caravan has a base price of A$124,000 ($79,250 or €81,306). Let's see if it's justified.
The Quantum FH is designed to have the comfort of the Quantum hybrid camper, only it has a hard-top full-height roof (instead of the pop-top roof), so that also means it has better insulation. It has a tare weight of 1840 kg (4,056 lbs.), with an ATM (Aggregated Total Mass) of 2500 kg (5,511 lbs.). The fiberglass body sits on a Supergal high tensile steel chassis connected to an off-road dedicated independent twin trailing arm suspension. What helps it tackle off-the-beaten-path terrains are the 17" steel tires, with a spare in the back.
The caravan sleeps two, so you can take a friend or your partner and go exploring. You'll also find that the vehicle is decently sized, with a total overall length of 6400 mm (21 feet) and a width of 1950 mm (6.4 feet).
On its exterior, you'll find a well-equipped L-shaped kitchen, inviting you to spend more time outdoors. It features a full pantry, a three-burner stove, a tap with hot and cold water, storage spaces, and an 82-liter (22-gallon) fridge/freezer. There's also a tunnel boot, which can also be accessed through the front boot. Right next, you'll find jerry can holders and a diesel tank protected by a stone guard, just above the DO35-rated 3500 kg (7,716 lbs.) hitch.
On the other side, you'll notice different storage compartments where upgrades, such as an A/C, can be fitted right next to the standard LPG canister space. Rest assured, you'll find all necessary utility ports and outlets around the exterior, such as connections to the two 140-liter (37-gallon) water tanks.
Let's move on to the critical bit, the interior. Enter through the triple lock entry door, and you'll find a four-drawer arrangement on the right, just under a small sink, and a control panel on the left. Dead ahead, there's a tiny wet bathroom with a macerator toilet and a roof fan.
The living space consists of a dinette table and two sofas. Around, you'll find a bunch of cabinets and some 12 V and USB outlets to which you can connect your gadgets. The large, tinted windows are a nice touch for the interior, letting lots of natural light shine. The bedroom comes standard with a full-size queen bed, but you can also opt for twin beds.
There's quite an extensive list of upgrades you can opt for, such as an anti-theft system, roof extension, additional stone guards, extra battery power, airbag self-leveling suspension, and many others.
Overall, the standard Quantum FH will provide a comfortable camping experience with off-grid capabilities. Still, you might have to upgrade it further from the base package if you want a genuinely deluxe vehicle. Find out more details about this caravan on AOR's website.
