1981 Toyota Land Cruiser Gets a New Life as a Unique Overland Camper

This lovely couple breathed new life into an old Toyota Land Cruiser that used to be an emergency response vehicle. They turned it into a unique camper that maximizes space with clever design solutions. Their vehicle opens up on all three sides to create an indoor-outdoor living area.
Mike and Lauren love the outdoors, so naturally, they looked for a vehicle that could allow them to explore and camp in comfort. They found a 1981 Toyota Land Cruiser that used to be an emergency response vehicle in Australia. As you can imagine, the Land Cruiser wasn’t really well-equipped for off-grid adventures.
But since they love challenges, they began working on the project with the goal of turning the old vehicle into a cozy tiny home on wheels. They completely renovated the Land Cruiser and gave it a second chance at life. After two years, they still have things to add to their rig. However, they can now travel and camp in comfort wherever they go.
The camper was cleverly-designed to include most of their necessities. The rig has an open-style concept. There is a door that lifts up on both sides of the vehicle, which also serves as an awning. Then you have the back doors that also open up to allow the indoors inside.
The kitchen area is set outside. There are several push-to-open drawers that provide ample storage for food, a camp stove, and other necessary items. On one side, they plan to mount a sink as well. The living space includes a custom-size bed that comfortably fits Mike, Lauren and their dog Cooper.
Under the mattress is a 21-gallon (95 liters) water tank. Together with the 360-watt solar panel array on the roof, the couple can stay off the grid whenever they want. Elsewhere, their rig offers storage galore: it has space under the bed and above it. Plus, the couple added a closet, and they installed some baskets on the rear doors that they use for different items.
Mike and Lauren recently offered a full tour of their unique camper to the folks from Tiny Home Tours. If you want to find out more about them and their Land Cruiser turned tiny home on wheels, you can check out the clip attached down below.
