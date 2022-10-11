Aussie-Made Ryder Trailer Is Both Compact and Spacious, Can Carry Up to Three Dirt Bikes

Offline Campers' latest product is an Aussie-made trailer designed with riders in mind. The Ryder can carry up to three dirt bikes and still offers plenty of storage space and an equipped kitchen.
Aussie trailer manufacturer Offline Campers is not new in the industry. In fact, it has two other trailer models in its lineup already, in addition to the Ryder. They are the Raker and the Domino, with the former boasting of offering the longest hard floor in its class while maintaining the shortest towing length. As for the Domino, it was voted Most Innovative camper trailer at the 2022 Camper Trailer of the Year Awards, a title it received twice.
The Ryder is the latest trailer model to join the Offline Campers family and it comes with a different design approach. It was created with riders in mind and even though it includes all the features of the Raker and the Domino, it adds something extra: the ability to take your bikes with you on your adventures. It is why the trailer is carved in the middle, to make room for up to three dirt bikes.
With a towing length of 4.7 m (15.4 ft), a floor length of 2.35 m (7.7 ft), a height of 2.4 m (7.8 ft) without the roof top tent, and a width of 1.8 m (5.9 ft), the Ryder boasts a solid, hot-dip galvanized steel chassis, coil springs, and twin shocks.
Despite its compact dimensions, over 2000L of general storage are available with the Ryder, plus an additional 500L just for bike gear. As standard, Offline Campers offers 400L of storage in the stainless steel, slide-out kitchen alone. You’ve also got 340L in the under-bed drawers. Back to the kitchen features, the trailer comes as standard with Waeco CFX 95 fridge, a Smev sink, and a Smev two-burner stove.
The Ryder comes with an integrated hot water system, a 105L rear tank with a high-flow pump, and a shower outlet.
Plenty of extras are available with the trailer, including a rooftop tent, a 23Zero ensuite tent, reversing camera and lights, a charcoal water filter, a Smev three-burner stove, and more.
Offline Campers’ Ryder trailer starts at approximately USD 33,420. You can find out more about it on the manufacturer’s website.
