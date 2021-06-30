Beauer's Travel Trailer Can Unfold Up to Three Times Its Size in Just One Minute

Travel trailers are a good alternative for those of us who enjoy the outdoors but cannot afford an RV. They are quick to set up and offer a lot of versatility. However, one major downside is that they do not provide a lot of space. This new travel trailer promises to fix that problem with a push of a button.
It comes from French RV manufacturer Beauer, and it’s called simply 3X. Why? Because it can expand up to three times. The design is based on the telescopic principle, which allows two modules to be extended horizontally to triple the living space, from 4 sq meters (43 sq ft) to 12 sq meters (129 sq ft).
When folded, everything is nested together. Then, during expansion, the furniture moves into place all by itself. Beauer says that this operation does not require any installation, and it takes only a minute. Yes, a minute.
Fully unfolded, the 3X trailer is designed to accommodate up to four people. There’s enough space for a kitchen, bedroom, living room, and a bathroom. The kitchen is fully equipped with a gas hob, a fridge, a sink with water supply, and it has room for an optional microwave. The area is illuminated by independent LEDs and features plenty of cupboards for storing dishes and utensils.
A double-sized bed is placed in the bedroom to greet the travelers after a long day. Right next to it, they’ll find a socket, a switch, and chests for storage. Clothes and other items can also be hung in a wardrobe. The bedroom is connected to a bathroom, which can be upgraded to include a shower. It has a water pump and can hold up to 19 liters (5 gallons) of clean water.
Lastly, the living room features a table right in the center. The bench around it can seat 5 people, and it also can be turned into an extra bed where two adults can sleep. Storage cupboards and chests complete this area.
Looks-wise, the 3X is not the most stylish trailer out there, but Beaurer focuses on efficiency. Additional features the buyer can choose from include: an AC system, heating, TV, and solar panels. For the base version of this travel trailer, one would have to fish out of their pocket roughly $35,500, which marks a pretty high score on the affordability scale.
When folded, everything is nested together. Then, during expansion, the furniture moves into place all by itself. Beauer says that this operation does not require any installation, and it takes only a minute. Yes, a minute.
Fully unfolded, the 3X trailer is designed to accommodate up to four people. There’s enough space for a kitchen, bedroom, living room, and a bathroom. The kitchen is fully equipped with a gas hob, a fridge, a sink with water supply, and it has room for an optional microwave. The area is illuminated by independent LEDs and features plenty of cupboards for storing dishes and utensils.
A double-sized bed is placed in the bedroom to greet the travelers after a long day. Right next to it, they’ll find a socket, a switch, and chests for storage. Clothes and other items can also be hung in a wardrobe. The bedroom is connected to a bathroom, which can be upgraded to include a shower. It has a water pump and can hold up to 19 liters (5 gallons) of clean water.
Lastly, the living room features a table right in the center. The bench around it can seat 5 people, and it also can be turned into an extra bed where two adults can sleep. Storage cupboards and chests complete this area.
Looks-wise, the 3X is not the most stylish trailer out there, but Beaurer focuses on efficiency. Additional features the buyer can choose from include: an AC system, heating, TV, and solar panels. For the base version of this travel trailer, one would have to fish out of their pocket roughly $35,500, which marks a pretty high score on the affordability scale.