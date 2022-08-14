Gallaway Tiny House Offers Storage Galore, Comes Complete With an Office and a Catwalk

This tiny house was designed and built by Modern Tiny Living (MTL), a company located in Columbus, Ohio, known for creating incredible homes that maximize space. We've covered several models from MTL, and each one has a "je ne sais quoi" that makes it stand out among other tinies.
Gallaway follows the same pattern since it incorporates a ton of great design solutions and features that you don't find that often in other homes on wheels. The mobile dwelling sits on a triple axle trailer, and it measures 28 ft (8.5 meters) in length.
Although it might sound like it barely offers any wiggle room, you'd be surprised by how spacious this tiny house feels. But before we get to Gallaway's interior, we have to mention the covered front porch. Even if it's small, you can still put a chair there and enjoy the outdoors. Plus, it can be used as an extra space in which you can store your muddy boots. This way, you don't have to worry about carrying dirt inside the house after a hike.
Next to the kitchen is the living room, which features incredible storage. You'll see a large couch placed in front of a window that lets natural light bathe the area. This couch comes with four big drawers underneath. Moreover, on the opposite side are two staircases that lead to the lofts. Both of them have cubbyholes and several drawers. There's even a built-in closet that you can use to hang your clothes.
A few steps ahead is a dedicated laundry room. It has a massive cabinet for laundry baskets and clothes. Then there's a full-size bathroom that includes a washer and dryer combo unit with a small countertop above. Inside, you'll also spot a generous walk-in shower with a glass door, a toilet, a sink with underneath storage, and more cabinets for storage.
As you might've imagined, the other loft is positioned on the other end of the home. This one is used as a master bedroom. Like the office, the bedroom also has a lot of space. There's a queen-size bed and a big indoor planter that has several cubbyholes underneath.
A cool feature that Gallaway has is the small catwalk that connects the two lofts. If you have a fur baby, it can go from one loft to the other by using this catwalk. The team even added a small door for your pet that it can use to enter the bedroom.
Unfortunately, MTL doesn't mention the price for Gallaway. The builder designs and creates tiny homes that can be highly customized to meet the owners' needs and preferences. So, the prices vary depending on the finishes, appliances, and options included. However, you can use the Quote Builder on the company's website to find out the exact cost of a tiny house.
Gallaway follows the same pattern since it incorporates a ton of great design solutions and features that you don't find that often in other homes on wheels. The mobile dwelling sits on a triple axle trailer, and it measures 28 ft (8.5 meters) in length.
Although it might sound like it barely offers any wiggle room, you'd be surprised by how spacious this tiny house feels. But before we get to Gallaway's interior, we have to mention the covered front porch. Even if it's small, you can still put a chair there and enjoy the outdoors. Plus, it can be used as an extra space in which you can store your muddy boots. This way, you don't have to worry about carrying dirt inside the house after a hike.
Next to the kitchen is the living room, which features incredible storage. You'll see a large couch placed in front of a window that lets natural light bathe the area. This couch comes with four big drawers underneath. Moreover, on the opposite side are two staircases that lead to the lofts. Both of them have cubbyholes and several drawers. There's even a built-in closet that you can use to hang your clothes.
A few steps ahead is a dedicated laundry room. It has a massive cabinet for laundry baskets and clothes. Then there's a full-size bathroom that includes a washer and dryer combo unit with a small countertop above. Inside, you'll also spot a generous walk-in shower with a glass door, a toilet, a sink with underneath storage, and more cabinets for storage.
As you might've imagined, the other loft is positioned on the other end of the home. This one is used as a master bedroom. Like the office, the bedroom also has a lot of space. There's a queen-size bed and a big indoor planter that has several cubbyholes underneath.
A cool feature that Gallaway has is the small catwalk that connects the two lofts. If you have a fur baby, it can go from one loft to the other by using this catwalk. The team even added a small door for your pet that it can use to enter the bedroom.
Unfortunately, MTL doesn't mention the price for Gallaway. The builder designs and creates tiny homes that can be highly customized to meet the owners' needs and preferences. So, the prices vary depending on the finishes, appliances, and options included. However, you can use the Quote Builder on the company's website to find out the exact cost of a tiny house.