Pingora Tiny House on Wheels Makes Small Feel Big, Perfect for Nature Lovers

For minimalist people, going tiny doesn’t mean renouncing comfort or style, but growing, raising their standards of living, and reconnecting with themselves. Design experts have come up with plenty of strategies to make small living comfortable, even liberating. That’s what Wind River Tiny Homes has focused on when building the Pingora Tiny House.
Pingora is a prefab modular tiny home on wheels offering 265 square feet (24.6 meters) of space with an open concept that makes it feel one with its surroundings. It’s best suited for nature lovers and meditative spirits who are used to spending time outside and want to also enjoy nature’s beauty from the comfort of their tiny home.
Designers played up architectural features very well by using a clever reverse-loft layout, which means the living area is lofted above a sleeping area located on the main floor.
So Pingora features a 6.7′ x 7.5′ (2m x 2.3m) master sleeping area on the main floor with enough space for a king bed, lofted living area with wood railing, a full kitchen, and one bathroom. Access to the loft is made via a flight of stairs that double as storage space.
The kitchen includes everything you might need on the road. It features closed lower cabinets with soft close hardware, open upper shelving, a two-burner electric cooktop, 3/4 size fridge, and a butcher block counter with drop-in stainless or composite sink. There are also washer and dryer hookups so you can install them when you move in.
This modern tiny home is all about openness and light. Plenty of natural light floods the interior through large windows on every side of the house. The space is further expanded by the use of white palettes on walls and natural wood colors on furniture and the pre-finished hardwood floors.
The jet-black exterior might give it an urban look, but the inside is all about coziness and enjoying the surroundings.
The price for Pingora starts from $69,900, and considering it is a rollable tiny house on wheels, you can take it with you to enjoy the most stunning views nature has to offer.
