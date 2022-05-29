This 42-Foot Tiny Home Is a Mini-Mansion on Wheels With a Screened-In Front Porch

This "not so tiny home" was designed and built by the skilled team from Movable Roots, a company based in Melbourne, Florida. With more than two decades of experience in constructing residential homes, the builder began its tiny journey in 2017. Since then, it has created numerous stunning tiny houses tailored to its customers' needs.
And the Culp is no exception. Designed to match the taste of its owners, this home has just about everything you need. It's one of the bigger tinies out there, stretching the limits of tiny living. It sits on a 40-foot (12.1-meter) purpose-built trailer provided by Movable Roots, and it's 8.5 feet (2.5 meters) wide. The team also added a custom 2-foot (0.6-meter) extension on the rear of the home, turning it into a mini-mansion on wheels.
The Culp has a total of 500 sq ft (46.4 sq meters) of living space (including the lofts), which is even more than some smaller apartments offer. And that's not all. Thanks to some clever design solutions, the living space was extended even more. One such idea was to add a screened-in front porch, which allows the owners to enjoy the outside right from the comfort of their home.
And if that's not enough, you can see a staircase with built-in storage on the opposite side. Of course, it's hard to ignore the pop of color on the custom cabinetry that nicely contrasts the quartz countertops.
A few steps ahead is the living room. This area was designed around the love seat chosen by the owners, which was positioned in front of an electric fireplace that can warm up the place during cold days. There's also a big TV mounted above the fireplace.
And this isn't the only area where the owners can relax. Next to the living room is a gorgeous spa-like bathroom. It includes a nice vanity with a massive mirror, an Incinolet toilet (which eliminated the need for blackwater plumbing), and the piece of the resistance: a generous jetted walk-in tub.
Above the master bedroom is one of the two large lofts. The Culp's owners choose to use these spaces as office areas, storage, or guest rooms. Both lofts include a unique workstation with drawers and space to sit comfortably.
As expected, this custom 42-foot (12.8-meter) model doesn't come cheap at all. With all the features mentioned above, the Culp costs $225,000. But it's important to note that every mobile habitat designed by Movable Roots can be customized to fit its future tiny home owner's needs. Therefore, the pricing might vary depending on the fit and finish. The builder states this "not so little house" starts at $188,000 and it can go up from there. Check out the video down below to see what the Culp is all about.
