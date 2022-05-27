37-Ft Tiny Home Urban Park Max Is the Smaller Version of an Ultra-Modern House

When you’re thinking about a tiny home, you’re probably picturing a small dwelling (often mobile) that doesn’t have much space to offer to its owners. But these constructions often incorporate smart design solutions to compensate for the lack of interior space. Of course, there are some tinies that don’t feel small at all. Case in point: Urban Park Max.
This tiny was built by the skilled team from Tru Form Tiny, an Oregon-based company known for designing incredible custom tiny homes for its customers. As the name suggests, Urban Park Max is a park model. It measures 37 ft (11.2 meters) in length, and it’s 10-ft (3 meters) wide. That means it needs a special permit to travel, and the team advises moving it ”only when absolutely necessary.”
But if you happen to find a nice place to settle, you’d be more than happy to make this tiny a permanent residence. Urban Park Max is based on the Tru Form’s Villa Max, a farmhouse-style model that’s just as spacious. But unlike Villa Max, this dwelling has a modern interior that includes all the amenities you’d find in a full-size house.
It features an open concept layout with a spacious kitchen, a main floor master bedroom, a large loft, and a garage door opening. This opening seamlessly connects the interior with the exterior, letting the fresh air and natural light come inside.
Positioned in front of the door is the living room, which comes with a couch, a small coffee table, a chair, and some storage space. Next to this area is the kitchen, which has everything one would find in a much bigger home. It has a four-burner stove, a range hood, a full-size refrigerator, a sink, and plenty of cabinets and drawers where the owners can store the cookware. There’s also a table for four.
The loft is incredibly spacious. It can easily fit a king-size bed or two smaller beds. And if a large family plans to make this model their home, they also have the option to sleep in the master bedroom located downstairs. As for the bathroom, the unit features a beautiful vanity, a bathtub, additional shelves, a nice shower, and a toilet.
Since it’s a spacious luxury home, Urban Park Max doesn’t come with a tiny price. Pricing for this model starts at $185,000. But it’s worth noting that it is semi-customized for every new owner. So, depending on the exterior design, appliances, and finishes chosen by the customer, the price can go up or down.
But if you happen to find a nice place to settle, you’d be more than happy to make this tiny a permanent residence. Urban Park Max is based on the Tru Form’s Villa Max, a farmhouse-style model that’s just as spacious. But unlike Villa Max, this dwelling has a modern interior that includes all the amenities you’d find in a full-size house.
It features an open concept layout with a spacious kitchen, a main floor master bedroom, a large loft, and a garage door opening. This opening seamlessly connects the interior with the exterior, letting the fresh air and natural light come inside.
Positioned in front of the door is the living room, which comes with a couch, a small coffee table, a chair, and some storage space. Next to this area is the kitchen, which has everything one would find in a much bigger home. It has a four-burner stove, a range hood, a full-size refrigerator, a sink, and plenty of cabinets and drawers where the owners can store the cookware. There’s also a table for four.
The loft is incredibly spacious. It can easily fit a king-size bed or two smaller beds. And if a large family plans to make this model their home, they also have the option to sleep in the master bedroom located downstairs. As for the bathroom, the unit features a beautiful vanity, a bathtub, additional shelves, a nice shower, and a toilet.
Since it’s a spacious luxury home, Urban Park Max doesn’t come with a tiny price. Pricing for this model starts at $185,000. But it’s worth noting that it is semi-customized for every new owner. So, depending on the exterior design, appliances, and finishes chosen by the customer, the price can go up or down.