Villa Max Offers the Best of Tiny Home Living, Boasts a Great Farmhouse Kitchen

While some might think that tiny homes can’t possibly be as comfortable and stylish as full-size houses, models like the Villa Max prove them wrong. With the right interior decor and premium amenities, this spacious mobile home can compete with any farmhouse-inspired dwelling.
The downsizing trend keeps going strong, especially since there are so many possibilities available, without having to compromise on comfort. Even a family can feel right at home in this spacious, 10-foot (3 meters) wide and 36-foot (11 meters) long tiny home that blends a clean, modern, design, with amenities you would typically find in much bigger living spaces.
Unfolding over 480 square feet (44.5 square meters), the Villa Max welcomes its owners in a spacious bedroom, plus a very large loft that can be used as a children’s bedroom, an office, or a storage room. The loft can fit two smaller mattresses, while the main bedroom is available with several built-in bed options, such as hydraulic lift beds, storage beds, or an elevated bed with a headboard desk.
One of this model’s main attractions is the spacious kitchen that’s ready for cooking family dinners. It’s not too often that you see an apartment-size refrigerator and a four-burner stove in a tiny home. There’s also enough room for a dining table, a large sink, and a hood vent. For extra storage, Tru Form Tiny has added upper cabinets to the kitchen wall that’s outside the bathroom.
The exterior of the versatile Villa Max is no less impressive. It’s built with large windows throughout, and there’s even an entire wall of windows that floods the hallway with natural light. The entrance is protected by a large, removable awning, but the Villa Max can also include a generous porch. Like all Tru Form Tiny models, their largest one also comes with several heating options, and an electric fireplace sure sounds good for this elegant, cozy farmhouse.
As you can imagine, such a spacious, well-equipped tiny home doesn’t come at a tiny price. The versatile Villa Max starts at $178,000, and the Palette Design Package can turn into a real dream house.
Unfolding over 480 square feet (44.5 square meters), the Villa Max welcomes its owners in a spacious bedroom, plus a very large loft that can be used as a children’s bedroom, an office, or a storage room. The loft can fit two smaller mattresses, while the main bedroom is available with several built-in bed options, such as hydraulic lift beds, storage beds, or an elevated bed with a headboard desk.
One of this model’s main attractions is the spacious kitchen that’s ready for cooking family dinners. It’s not too often that you see an apartment-size refrigerator and a four-burner stove in a tiny home. There’s also enough room for a dining table, a large sink, and a hood vent. For extra storage, Tru Form Tiny has added upper cabinets to the kitchen wall that’s outside the bathroom.
The exterior of the versatile Villa Max is no less impressive. It’s built with large windows throughout, and there’s even an entire wall of windows that floods the hallway with natural light. The entrance is protected by a large, removable awning, but the Villa Max can also include a generous porch. Like all Tru Form Tiny models, their largest one also comes with several heating options, and an electric fireplace sure sounds good for this elegant, cozy farmhouse.
As you can imagine, such a spacious, well-equipped tiny home doesn’t come at a tiny price. The versatile Villa Max starts at $178,000, and the Palette Design Package can turn into a real dream house.