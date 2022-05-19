$20K Nidus Dove Is a Modular Tiny House of Straw That Won't Blow Away During Blizzards

Sure, you could say "here's another tiny house," but you should pay attention to this next one because the Dove starts off at no more than €19,000. That's just $19,950 (at current exchange rates), and no, it's not missing a dang thing! It has a kitchen, a bathroom, and a modular living space, all wrapped up in a neat little package you can call home. It's time to explore what you, too, can own, if you just have one of these babies shipped over to the U.S.
First of all, the Dove is a modular habitat designed and built by the team at Nidus. Ever heard of Nidus? It would seem that very few people have, as they're nestled deep into the woodlands of Eastern Europe, Romania to be precise. Their goal? A simple one: to create low-cost homes with ecological materials, designed to survive the frigid winters of their lands, up to -40 degrees Fahrenheit (-40 Celsius).
As for the Dove, the Nidus principles are at the heart of its capabilities. Beyond that, it's all about the sort of living you can achieve with this little trinket. To get a proper idea of just the sort of life you can achieve, I will try and paint a picture for you. Let's see if I've got what it takes to have you living off-grid in a Dove.
bought yourself this home. Sure, for that price, you'll most likely be receiving a bare unit with little to no furnishings, but a modular couch, some solar panels and batteries, and water filtration systems shouldn't run you more than $30,000. Oh, and just a side note, the images in the gallery are just renderings designed to help you grasp what this crew can achieve.
For this sort of cash, you'll receive a modular home that's dropped off using just one platform and a crane. Once set onto the foundation you've prepared, you can finally smell, touch, and see what you've bought. You'll see an exterior cladding completed of wood and a metallic roof, helping repel the elements. Optionally, the Nidus team also offers Shou Sugi Ban cladding, the process of charring wood, a technique perfected in Japan. One feature you can't see is the closed thermal barrier, built from straw and resulting in 26 cm (10.2 in) of insulation, designed to keep the interior nice and toasty.
essential spaces like the galley you see in the renderings, a bathroom that isn't revealed, and a living room where you can entertain guests, work, play, and rest. Sure, it may not sound like much, but it's all you need. If you want some extra space, an exterior patio can be added.
One benefit of working with Nidus is that they can also equip your home to be completely off-grid. This is achieved with solar power, wood-burning stoves, and even rainwater collection and filtration systems. Heck, they even offer a micro-wind turbine for a little extra power.
At the end of the day, you don't need a whole lot to live a life of true freedom, and the Nidus Dove proves this; it's inexpensive, suitable for year-round living, and can be customized to your liking and needs. Just a little something-something to consider if you're looking to step into the tiny lifestyle.
