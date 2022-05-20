20-Ft Petrichor Tiny House Has a Certain "Je Ne Sais Quoi" Plus an Electronic Cat Flap

There’s just something hypnotizing about Baluchon’s tiny homes, with these chic, towable dwelling structures exuding coziness, warmth, and an appealing “je ne sais quoi”. Take the Petrichor for instance, which was custom-designed for a customer in France. It has a poetic name, and even though it’s just 20 ft (6 m) long, it is enough for this woman and her cat.
Petrichor is a combination of two Greek words: ‘petra’, which means stone, and ‘ichor’, which is the blood of the gods in Greek mythology. You can translate it as “scent of rain”, especially that pleasant smell that accompanies the first rain after a long period of dry weather. It’s also the name chosen by Claire, a Baluchon client that wanted a tiny house for her and her cat, Wifi.
We’ve covered several Baluchon tiny houses over the years, and just like most models released by the French builder, the Petrichor also measures less than 20 ft (6 m) in length. That’s also the size of Baluchon's Petillante, Kalzennig, or the Hippollene, to offer just a few examples. Even though 19.6 ft is less than what you normally get with a tiny house in North America, somehow, Baluchon makes it work, managing to squeeze in all the essentials and making these mobile dwellings not just comfortable, but also stylish and full of personality.
As per the customer’s request, the architecture of the Petrichor is a simple but eye-catching one, resembling your small, traditional, gable entry house. Just like most of Baluchon’s models, this one is also based on a double-axle trailer, it features red cedar cladding, aluminum elements, and heat-treated pine flooring.
The living room, kitchen, and bathroom are on the ground floor, while the compact bedroom is located upstairs, and it is large enough to fit in a double bed and a cabinet for storage, although it can also serve as a bedside table.
Petrichor’s living room is the first area you reach once you step inside the tiny house, and it comes with an expandable sofa/bed with storage underneath. You’ve got the kitchen next to it, equipped with a small fridge with a freezer, a four-burner stove, cabinetry, and an oak table that can accommodate up to four people. There’s also a small, electronic cat flap between the sofa and the kitchen table.
The small bathroom comes with a small 80 x 80 cm (31.5 x 31.5”) shower and a toilet.
Baluchon doesn’t mention the price of the Petrichor tiny house, but its turnkey models start at around $84,600 (€80,000).
