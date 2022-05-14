Meet Cherry Picker, a Gorgeous Tiny House That Feels Incredibly Spacious

To maximize both comfort and style, tiny homes on wheels incorporate clever design solutions that make them feel bigger. Some of them feature a design that focuses on creating an open living space that has everything one would find in a larger house. Case in point: Cherry Picker, a tiny that isn't small at all.
This gorgeous house was made by the skilled team from Build Tiny as a guest house for owners who "wanted a space that could become a home away from home for their loved ones." This dwelling is a special one since it's the first overwidth model designed by the New Zealand-based builder.
Cherry Picker is already bigger than your average tiny. It measures 8 meters (26.2 ft) in length, and it's 2.9 meters wide (9.5 ft) wide. On top of that, it also includes a deck that extends the living area and allows dwellers to enjoy the outdoors without leaving the comfort of their home.
In front of the door is a corner couch. The team created a space where people can relax and read since next to this area is a nice bookshelf made by a local craftsman.
A few steps ahead is the kitchen, which comes complete with all the necessary appliances. It includes a sink, an oven, a four-burner hob, a range hood, a full-size fridge, and a pull-out pantry. A small table for two where people can dine is positioned next to the stainless steel countertop. This home also has a removable outdoor bar under the kitchen window that can come in handy during the summer.
A staircase with built-in storage leads to the loft (yes, this mobile dwelling comes with a loft!). That's where the bedroom is located. There's enough room for a queen-size bed and a small dresser, and it includes a skylight overhead that lets the natural light fill up the whole space.
Unfortunately, the company doesn't mention a price for this beautiful tiny. The cost of each house depends on what materials, appliances, lighting choices, finishes, and other packages you may choose. For example, you can add a solar system so you can live off the grid. But that will cost you around $17,850 more.
According to Build Tiny, every tiny build involves some level of customization, so it's best to schedule a consultation with the team if you want to get yourself a tiny like the Cherry Picker.
One important aspect that's worth mentioning is that the homes from Build Tiny are designed for the weather conditions in New Zealand and built according to the New Zealand Road Transport Legislation. Their tiny homes on wheels can either be constructed as lightweight road-legal vehicles that you can tow yourself or as overweight tiny homes like the Cherry Picker. Those are not road legal, and they require a truck to be moved.
