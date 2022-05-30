Echo Is a Minimalist Tiny Home That Takes Dwellers Closer to Nature

Tiny houses and minimalism usually go hand in hand. Many dwellers embrace the lifestyle that comes with buying a small home on wheels. Less square footage means less clutter and more freedom – and that’s exactly what Echo is all about.
Built by Poland-based Redukt, this tiny features a simple design that takes owners closer to nature. It’s the company’s latest model, and it’s 6.6-meter (21.6-ft) long and it’s 2.5 meters (8.2 ft) wide. Just like every home created by the skilled team from Redukt, Echo was also constructed to be as sustainable as possible.
The builder used organic materials for the construction process, insulation, and finishings. A large glass door opens up into a nice wooden interior. There’s a beautiful kitchen right as you step inside with a sink, a fridge, an electric cooktop, and an oven. Plus, you’ll see plenty of drawers and cupboards for storage.
Connected to the kitchen is the living room, which features a sofa with built-in storage and a bookcase. Separated from the rest of the house is a room that can be used as a bedroom, an office space, or an additional relaxation area. Of course, it also features numerous shelves and clever storage solutions too.
Above is the loft. That’s where the master bedroom will be. The loft includes a desk where the owners can comfortably sit and do their work. According to Redukt, Echo can accommodate up to four people, depending on the layout chosen.
As for the bathroom, it’s pretty spacious. There’s a generous corner shower, a sink, a toilet, and a dedicated area for a washing machine. Each zone was carefully designed as a private space that allows owners to connect with nature.
For now, the company doesn’t offer a price for Echo. However, Redukt mentions that most of its builds can range between $45,000 and $56,000.
The builder used organic materials for the construction process, insulation, and finishings. A large glass door opens up into a nice wooden interior. There’s a beautiful kitchen right as you step inside with a sink, a fridge, an electric cooktop, and an oven. Plus, you’ll see plenty of drawers and cupboards for storage.
Connected to the kitchen is the living room, which features a sofa with built-in storage and a bookcase. Separated from the rest of the house is a room that can be used as a bedroom, an office space, or an additional relaxation area. Of course, it also features numerous shelves and clever storage solutions too.
Above is the loft. That’s where the master bedroom will be. The loft includes a desk where the owners can comfortably sit and do their work. According to Redukt, Echo can accommodate up to four people, depending on the layout chosen.
As for the bathroom, it’s pretty spacious. There’s a generous corner shower, a sink, a toilet, and a dedicated area for a washing machine. Each zone was carefully designed as a private space that allows owners to connect with nature.
For now, the company doesn’t offer a price for Echo. However, Redukt mentions that most of its builds can range between $45,000 and $56,000.