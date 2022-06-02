This Self-Sufficient Tiny Home in Scotland Was Inspired by the Legend of a Gaelic King

Total isolation in the middle of nature, surrounded by nothing but spectacular views, while still enjoying basic comfort for daily living, sounds like a dream come true for many people. Add to that the magic of old legends and the breathtaking beauty of a Scottish island, and you’ve got the perfect retreat.
Back in 2013, an NGO called Bothy Project built a unique tiny home on the Isle of Eigg, near Scotland’s west coast. It was part of an original plan to build bespoke, off-grid residencies for artists. This particular one was developed in collaboration with the artist Alec Finlay, and its name, Sweeney’s Bothy, comes from the name of a 7th century Gaelic king.
What better model for self-sufficiency and off-grid living than a legendary royal figure who survived for a decade in the wilderness? The legend says that Sweeney went into the wild after being cursed, and lived for ten years using only what nature had to give. A modern interpretation of this story, the Scottish tiny house allows artists and regular folks as well to connect to the wilderness, while still enjoying minimalistic comfort.
No internet and minimal mobile phone signal make Sweeney’s Bothy truly isolated. The entire Isle of Egg is off-grid, generating its own electricity using renewable energy. In addition, the tiny home has two photovoltaic panels so that it generates some of its own electricity. Solar power also helps provide hot water when there’s enough light, while a back boiler acts as a back-up for cloudy days.
Everything inside Sweeney’s Bothy is natural, from the wooden, recycled furniture and organic wool duvet to the spring water that’s always available. A stove, a table, an armchair, and a cozy bed are pretty much all that you’d find inside, plus an interesting library. The fridge is replaced by an ice box. The kitchen is perhaps the most modern element of this rustic tiny home, as it’s well-equipped for such a minimalistic dwelling. The “bathroom” consists of a compost toilet and an outdoors shower, in a true off-grid style.
This magical retreat is mainly available for artists, but it can also be rented by the public during half of the year, through Eigg Time.
