Coral Is a 35-Foot Tiny Home With a Stylish Layout, Ideal for a Family of Three

Tiny homes are by definition small, so most people believe that they are too cramped for a growing family. But that’s not the case with this tiny, which can accommodate a family of three. It’s called Coral, and it’s a luxury house on wheels that comes with two bedrooms!
This tiny was designed by KJE Tiny Homes, a family-owned business located in Fresno, CA. The mobile dwelling measures 35 ft (10.6 meters) in length, and it’s 10-ft-wide (3-meter-wide). It sits on a triple axle trailer, and it features a beautiful coral exterior with a black metal roof.
The house has an ultra-modern interior filled with natural light. Coral has an open-concept interior with a beautiful kitchen that includes everything you’d find in a regular-sized house. It has a four-burner propane cooktop with an oven, a dishwasher, a large sink, a convection microwave, and a full-size refrigerator. It also has granite counters and plenty of cabinets for storage.
Next to the kitchen is the living room. This area is equipped with a large fold-down table, and it has enough room for a couch, an entertainment center, and a small coffee table. At the rear is the master bedroom, which features a queen-size bed and a his and hers closet. You’ll notice that the bedroom was slightly raised, so there’s a storage space underneath that can be accessed from the living room.
As I’ve mentioned before, this tiny has a second bedroom, which is a loft. This area can be accessed via a staircase, and it can be used as the kids’ room or as an additional sleeping space for guests.
Underneath the loft is a spa-like bathroom that includes everything you need. It has a generous tiled shower with a glass door, a washer/dryer combo unit, a sink with storage underneath, and a standard flush toilet.
Other features included in the Coral are two mini split AC units. KJE Tiny Homes mentions that this luxury tiny house is priced at $140,000.
