The Estate Is a Tiny Home on Wheels That Boasts a Spacious All-Wood Interior

Although there is no standard definition of what makes a tiny house, these dwellings often range in size between 60 and 400 sq ft (5.5 and 37 sq meters). Sometimes, you can find some tinies that stretch the limits of small living, offering enough living space for a big family. That’s the case of the Estate, a tiny house on wheels that comes with a galley-style kitchen, a cozy living room, a first-floor master bedroom, and two lofts!
The Estate was designed and built by the skilled team from Uncharted Tiny Homes, a tiny home builder based in Phoenix, AZ. Over the years, the company has created different models that match its customers’ needs and preferences. With more than 12 years of experience in building and remodeling, Uncharted continues to roll out stunning custom habitats.
This tiny has a modern exterior that contrasts with a rustic interior. Right as you step inside, the first thing you’re going to notice is a cozy open space that features wooden accents everywhere. The living room is placed in front of the entryway, and it includes a large couch. That’s where friends and family can relax and socialize.
The kitchen is equipped with all the amenities you need. It has a four-burner propane cooktop, a range hood, a double sink, and a full-size refrigerator. You’ll also notice the butcher block countertops that provide plenty of space. The kitchen is just as big as the one you’d find in a regular-sized home, allowing owners to cook up a storm for a large dinner party whenever they wish.
Down the hallway is the bathroom, which is incredibly roomy. It has a generous tiled shower with a glass door, a sink with storage underneath, and a standard flush toilet.
To get upstairs, owners will have to access the aforementioned staircase. There, they will find a spacious loft that can be used as a second bedroom, a gaming area, or an office. There’s also another loft included in this tiny. This space can function as a storage room or another bedroom – it all depends on the owners’ needs. What’s interesting is that the lofts are connected by a catwalk, so it’s easier to get from one end of the house to the other.
For the exact layout and features that I’ve mentioned so far, the Estate costs $115,000. It’s not a tiny price by any means, but this home isn’t a regular tiny home either since it offers up to 450 sq ft (41.8 sq meters) of space, and it boasts a gorgeous wood interior filled with amenities.
