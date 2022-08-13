Hazel Is a Gorgeous Tiny House With Full-Height Bedroom and Walkway, and Vertical Garden

Beauty is exactly the first thing that comes to mind when looking at Hazel: beauty and functionality, the latter of which is made possible through very clever management of available space and some thinking outside the box. Hazel is not a new tiny, having been completed in November 2019 and long turned into an online celebrity in its native country of New Zealand, but it remains a solid example of how downsizing doesn’t have to mean compromising on comfort.
Hazel is the brainchild and the actual home of championship springboard diver Shaye Boddington. Almost a decade ago, out of necessity, Shaye and her now-ex husband Tom built their own tiny home, a cottage-style smaller tiny they called Lucy. When they grew apart and decided to go their separate ways, Shaye moved out of Lucy and, after toying with the idea of a home in the city, decided to create the tiny of her dreams.
She completed Hazel in November 2019 and is now offering the same model (with whatever customization desired by the customer and two different layouts for the bathroom) to clients of her own tiny house building company, aptly called Shaye’s Tiny Homes. The 20-strong team behind the company delivers 25 to 30 units a year, offering six models to start with, including the Lara we covered on a previous occasion.
Hazel offers 14 square meters (150.7 square feet) of living space and is sat on an 8.5 x 2.8-meter (27.8 x 9.2-foot) triple axle trailer with part of the draw bar space also used. It’s 9.2 meters (30.2 feet) long and 3 meters (9.8 feet) wide, with 4.25 meters (14 feet) in height, which keeps it road legal without extra permits. Should Shaye want to, she could just pack up everything one day and move to another location.
Attached to Hazel is a covered deck that expands on the available living space and, to one side, another “pod” with a separate entrance that can be anything from a spare bedroom to an office. Both are movable on separate trailers, and are not offered as part of the Hazel layout. Speaking of Hazel, while it offers a somewhat standard two-loft configuration, it’s able to put a new spin on it through lowered ceilings on the ground level.
The bathroom is at the opposite end and is partly under the stairs that lead to the upstairs bedroom. Under the stairs, Shaye built cabinets to hide the unsightly elements in a bathroom, like the laundry basket or the toilet itself, so that you get a sleek, spacious and very elegant room. Hazel has twin vanities with sinks, and a 90 x 90-cm (2.9 x 2.9-foot) tiled shower that feels almost luxurious.
One of the bedroom upstairs is loft-sized, which means you can’t stand up in it. Still, for Shaye’s daughter, it’s just perfect: it has a mattress, a wardrobe, a desk with a chair and enough room to store toys. Perhaps just as importantly, both bedrooms have doors, which is rather uncommon in tiny houses.
Another uncommon feature is the walkway, which connects the two bedrooms and offers an extra element of safety, while also tricking the brain into thinking the house is more spacious than it is. Shaye’s bedroom includes a bed on a platform, surrounded by the full-height walkaround – which was possible thanks to the lowered ceiling in the kitchen, the same sections hidden inside the cabinets.
Shaye spent about NZ$150,000 (US$96,525) on Hazel, but that doesn’t include the pod or the deck, goods and services tax, and labor. Prices for tinies from the company start in the same range, but you do have to keep in mind customization. For the most skilled tiny house resident-wannabe, Shaye’s Tiny Homes also sells plans so you can build your own dream home.
Hazel is the brainchild and the actual home of championship springboard diver Shaye Boddington. Almost a decade ago, out of necessity, Shaye and her now-ex husband Tom built their own tiny home, a cottage-style smaller tiny they called Lucy. When they grew apart and decided to go their separate ways, Shaye moved out of Lucy and, after toying with the idea of a home in the city, decided to create the tiny of her dreams.
She completed Hazel in November 2019 and is now offering the same model (with whatever customization desired by the customer and two different layouts for the bathroom) to clients of her own tiny house building company, aptly called Shaye’s Tiny Homes. The 20-strong team behind the company delivers 25 to 30 units a year, offering six models to start with, including the Lara we covered on a previous occasion.
Hazel offers 14 square meters (150.7 square feet) of living space and is sat on an 8.5 x 2.8-meter (27.8 x 9.2-foot) triple axle trailer with part of the draw bar space also used. It’s 9.2 meters (30.2 feet) long and 3 meters (9.8 feet) wide, with 4.25 meters (14 feet) in height, which keeps it road legal without extra permits. Should Shaye want to, she could just pack up everything one day and move to another location.
Attached to Hazel is a covered deck that expands on the available living space and, to one side, another “pod” with a separate entrance that can be anything from a spare bedroom to an office. Both are movable on separate trailers, and are not offered as part of the Hazel layout. Speaking of Hazel, while it offers a somewhat standard two-loft configuration, it’s able to put a new spin on it through lowered ceilings on the ground level.
The bathroom is at the opposite end and is partly under the stairs that lead to the upstairs bedroom. Under the stairs, Shaye built cabinets to hide the unsightly elements in a bathroom, like the laundry basket or the toilet itself, so that you get a sleek, spacious and very elegant room. Hazel has twin vanities with sinks, and a 90 x 90-cm (2.9 x 2.9-foot) tiled shower that feels almost luxurious.
One of the bedroom upstairs is loft-sized, which means you can’t stand up in it. Still, for Shaye’s daughter, it’s just perfect: it has a mattress, a wardrobe, a desk with a chair and enough room to store toys. Perhaps just as importantly, both bedrooms have doors, which is rather uncommon in tiny houses.
Another uncommon feature is the walkway, which connects the two bedrooms and offers an extra element of safety, while also tricking the brain into thinking the house is more spacious than it is. Shaye’s bedroom includes a bed on a platform, surrounded by the full-height walkaround – which was possible thanks to the lowered ceiling in the kitchen, the same sections hidden inside the cabinets.
Shaye spent about NZ$150,000 (US$96,525) on Hazel, but that doesn’t include the pod or the deck, goods and services tax, and labor. Prices for tinies from the company start in the same range, but you do have to keep in mind customization. For the most skilled tiny house resident-wannabe, Shaye’s Tiny Homes also sells plans so you can build your own dream home.