This C5 Corvette Goes Off-Road, It's Way More Fun Than Anyone Expected

There’s something really unusual about this 1999 C5 Corvette. Maybe it’s the 31-inch tires in the front and 33-inch ones at the rear, the massive ground clearance, or the fact that it can go off-road without breaking much of a sweat. But let’s start at the beginning…
“I’ve always wanted a Corvette, but the problem is, I don’t really live in an area where Corvettes really work very well…but, I’ve finally found the Corvette that will work for me.”
That’s what Westen Champlin said in his latest YouTube video. Granted, all he sees when looking around is gravel roads, fields, and off-road areas. Luckily, he found a C5 for sale that was built specifically for this type of environment. And as soon as he arrived to check it out, his reaction said it all.
“That is the best-looking Corvette I’ve ever seen in my life!”
A black on black Corvette with around “15-16 inches of ground clearance,” according to the owner. He was selling it to build a C6. (As an aside, his first off-road Corvette was a C4, and the current C5 for sale got its Jeep Wrangler wheels from that one.) Powered by an LS1 5.7-liter V8 engine paired with a 6-speed manual transmission, the monstrosity packs a punch, both on and off-road.
After burning some rubber and doing some donuts in a nearby intersection, Westen returned to the owner – it was time to buy the thing. With the transaction done, the next item on the list was finding out how well the car can handle off-road trails. But not before stopping to fill up the gas tank.
Now, keep in mind, other than adjusting the fenders and the wheel wells, lifting it up a few inches, and fitting it with proper tires, the car still had the soul of a rear-wheel drive C5. In the end, one question remained: what would break first? Watch the video below to find out.
