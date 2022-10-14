C8 Chevy Corvette Z06 Morphs Into Proper Supercar Killer, Has the Looks to Prove It

The Detroit Three rivalry is one of the greatest moments of American automotive history, but they also seem to have moments when everyone is a target.
For example, the Blue Oval – GM feud has remarkably interesting aspects. And no, we do not mean the incredible 2024 Ford Mustang versus no Camaro competition, this time around. Instead, let us hit the flagship level.
So, just as Ford draws the curtain over its GT supercar, Chevrolet prepares to embark on the record-breaking naturally aspirated FPC journey of supercar killer discovery with the C8 Corvette Z06. So far, reviewers think it has the technical chops to prove a veritable American mid-engine menace for the likes of Ferrari and Lamborghini, but what about the looks?
In earnest, the C8 Chevy Corvette has a bonkers design for an American sports car. And we mean that in the best way, as opposed to the quirkiness of other entries into the field, such as the Dodge Viper, or the rather tame styling of the Ford GT. And Team Corvette improved upon the Stingray with poise and subtlety for the wider and slightly more aggressive Z06.
But some might not be satisfied with just the incumbent supercar killer reputation and perhaps also want the design to stand out in any supercar crowd. No worries, as there are always solutions, albeit some of them are only digital. Such is the case with the virtual automotive designer better known as a.c.g_design on social media, who thinks the C8 Chevy Corvette Z06 should also have the supercar looks to kill, not just the potential recognition.
This is not the first time we have seen this pixel master dabble with a Chevy but after the next-gen Camaro ideation sketch, this Z06 supercar feels miles away – at least in terms of technical execution. As such, the digital project also comes with a quick behind-the-scenes making-of to better showcase the transformation. As for the styling – does it get our CGI hall pass, or not?
