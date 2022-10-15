A 2005 Porsche Carrera GT Is Up for Auction, Has Already Gone Past the $1 Million Mark

Porsche originally planned to produce 1,500 units of the Carrera GT, but only 1,270 ended up being built from 2003 until May 2006. Moreover, the original 5.5-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine was designed to be used on the track, and the standard production model ended up using a 5.7-liter engine.
Also known as Type 980, the Carrera GT is a member of the Porsche Classic family. This particular one was bought by the current owner in 2007. The DOHC V10 engine sends power to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transaxle and a limited-slip differential.
As a new unit, it could produce 604 hp (612 ps) at 8,000 rpm and 590 Nm (435 lb-ft) of torque at 5,750 rpm, helping the two-seater reach a top speed of over 205 mph (330 km/h). In March of this year, the car went through an engine-out service performed by Porsche of Monterey, which included installing new camshafts, ignition coils, spark plugs, belts, battery, and new Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires. Plus, the brake fluid was also flushed.
This GT Silver Metallic-painted Type 980 features staggered-width forged magnesium wheels (19×9.5” up front and 20×12.5” at the rear), a ceramic-composite clutch and brake rotors, removable roof panels, and an electronic rear spoiler that can also be deployed manually.
Inside, the future owner will find racing-style seats with carbon fiber and Kevlar shells, trimmed in dark gray leather upholstery. As for tech, the car is equipped with one-touch power windows, air conditioning, powered and heated side mirrors, as well as a Porsche Online Pro CD stereo – for whoever still uses CDs these days.
Chassis number WP0CA29865L001335 here has 16,638 miles (26,776 km) on the odometer and is accompanied by a set of dark gray leather fitted luggage. Located in Seaside, California, the car is currently up for grabs on Bring a Trailer, with the top bidder among the four offering over a million bucks. With more than eight days left, maybe this auction can gather four more bidders.
