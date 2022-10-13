2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Sets Incredible 6:49.328 Nurburgring Time

Porsche has just announced that the new 911 GT3 RS has completed a lap of the Nürburgring Nordschleife in 6:49.328. The RS version of the 911 GT3 has beaten the latter's time by 10.6 seconds, so you can consider this a massive improvement. Of course, there is an uninterrupted onboard video of the feat, which can be watched below.

14 photos