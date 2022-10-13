2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Sets Incredible 6:49.328 Nurburgring Time

Porsche has just announced that the new 911 GT3 RS has completed a lap of the Nürburgring Nordschleife in 6:49.328. The RS version of the 911 GT3 has beaten the latter's time by 10.6 seconds, so you can consider this a massive improvement. Of course, there is an uninterrupted onboard video of the feat, which can be watched below.
Behind the wheel of the 911 GT3 RS was Jörg Bergmeister, who not only has a cool name in German (it translates to mountain master), but is also a Porsche brand ambassador who was intensely involved in the development of the 911 series' new flagship.
Porsche has also taken the time and done the due diligence of having an official witness the new record time on the 20.81-kilometer (12.92 miles) track. It is worth noting that the timed sections of the Nürburgring Nordschleife have changed back in 2021.
Now, everyone also announces the time for the shorter lap (12.8 miles or 20.59 km long), which is the old standard that has its starting line 0.14 miles (225 meters) ahead of the finish line – thus not a complete lap.
In the case of the new 911 GT3 RS, the previously standard (and shorter) lap time is 6:44.848, and this is mentioned for comparison purposes only – in regard to older records. As a reference, the time for the new 911 GT3 RS is almost 13 seconds better than that of the 918 Spyder.
Do not confuse the “old” standard (used since 1997) or the “new” one with the “Bridge to Gantry” time, which is something used during Touristfahrten sessions, which is shorter, at 11.9 miles (19.15 km), and without including a large straightaway.
As a testament to the progress that has been made in the industry, back in 2017, a Huracan Performante set a 6:52 Nürburgring lap time. From the same manufacturer, an Aventador SVJ had previously set a time of 6:44.97, which means just five seconds less than the 911 GT3 RS, but with over 700 horsepower on tap.
What cannot be seen in the video is the downforce of this vehicle, which reaches a total press towards the road of 860 kilograms (about 1895.97 lb) when driving at 285 kph (177 mph). In comparison to a 911 GT3, that is three times more downforce.
The vehicle that set the record on October 5, 2022, was a 911 GT3 RS with the Weissach package and optional Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires. The latter are sized 275/35 R 20 at the front and 335/30 R21 at the rear.
Porsche's director of GT cars, Andreas Preuninger, has noted that the conditions were far from ideal, including strong headwind on a long straightaway, as well as cool asphalt temperature, but they are satisfied with the resulting time.
