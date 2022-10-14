992-Era Porsche 911 GT3 Dressed in Classic Green and Gold Feels Sporty, Timeless

The latest and (arguably) greatest 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS just slapped the motorsport-focused sports car segment silly with something cool.
That would be its new and almost incredible 6:49.328 Nürburgring Nordschleife lap time, proving that everyone was right when thinking the RS version warrants the pricing difference compared to the regular 992-series 911 GT3. Sure, not everyone has a Green Hell at their disposal to show what the extra downforce is all about.
So, perhaps, they might be better off with the ‘regular’ Porsche 911 GT3 of the 922 variety, after all. Well, everyone will have to make do with the latter because the 911 GT3 RS is not yet available at every Porsche dealership sitting behind your ritzy mansion’s corner. But, with a little help from the aftermarket realm, maybe one does not even need anything more than a GT3 (if it has all the right goodies, including a roll cage!).
So, we have a posh example stemming from the inventory of an aftermarket shop that is self-described as the “largest dealer for world’s top brands,” and with Miami, Florida-based Wheels Boutique now showing us why autumn is the best for 911 beauty shots. Well, this 911 GT3 also has the right kind of classic yet modern attitude, thanks to a dark green attire mixed with HRE Performance Wheels’ 300-series classic aftermarket wheels dressed in gold.
What more could you ask? Perhaps a matching vintage-style interior that mixes classic looks with modern technology just as well. Well, they got that checkered – sorry, covered – with this same example seen here embedded below and fully taking care of a stunningly beautiful open road… They will probably make some cool memories when going at full throttle, but that is not something to share on social media – it’s best experienced and cherished alone or only with the significant other!
Oh, Vorsteiner thinks they should best be left in a studio? (*) see second GT3 feature embedded below!
