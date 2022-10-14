Split-Windshield 1953 Chevrolet 3100 Is a Supercharged Pickup Looking for a New Owner

The Chevrolet “Advance Design” platform was GM’s first major redesign after WWII. This 1953 pickup is part of that family, which was sold from 1947 until 1955, when it was replaced by the Task Force Series trucks.
Chassis H53S016037 here was acquired by the current owner in January this year. Apparently, he doesn’t like it enough to keep it, so he put it up for auction. It’s powered by a supercharged LSA 6.2 Liter V8 engine (installed by the previous owner), which is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels.
Speaking of which, the 18″ aluminum wheels are all equipped with disc brakes and mounted with Delinte tires. Both sides of the truck feature rectangular exhaust outlets just below the steps, and all the windows are tinted, including the split windshield.
The inside features a banjo-style steering wheel, a brown leather-upholstered bench with black lap belts, brown carpeting, and Vintage Air climate control. According to the listing, the door panels have been redone, while the air conditioning and power windows have been serviced last year.
The shiny Dolphin speedometer goes up to 145 mph (233 km/h), while the digital odometer shows around 115 miles (185 km), although real mileage remains unknown.
If we move back a bit, the oak-wood bed flooring features body-color trim strips and a chrome fuel-filler cap. It’s worth noting that the 1953 models were the last to use wooden blocks as bed supports, but whether the one we’re dealing with here is original or not is not mentioned.
While looks are subjective, the chrome accents go pretty well with the metallic green body paint of this 50s classic. At the moment, this Chevy pickup resides in Scottsdale, Arizona, and is being sold on Bring a Trailer. With just over 6 days left, the auction has gathered 6 bids so far, with the highest one being $27,500.
