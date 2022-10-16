This 1967 Chevy Chevelle Sleeper is Rocking a Big Block Surprise Under the Hood

Despite the muscle car the Chevy Chevelle may have become later in its life, the Chevelle of the mid-60s was what passed for a family car back in those days. Of these models, the base 300 with the straight six engines were the closest thing to a base Camry that was allowed to exist in 60s America.
That's why the tables have turned to a frankly hilarious degree regarding the 1967 Chevelle 300 we found for sale on Craigslist in New Matamoras, Ohio. The real genius is that you could never tell this car was ever modified, even slightly from the outside. It involves you popping the hood and your jaw hitting the floor in that order. Gone is the stock straight-six.
In its place is a gargantuan 502-cubic inch (8.2-liter) Chevrolet Big Block leviathan that, on a completely stock tune, can jet an easy 461 horsepower and 558 lb-ft. (756 Nm) of torque without doing much of anything to the stock engine internals. At least according to Chevrolet's official figures. First-generation Chevelles occasionally left the factory with 396-cubic inch (6.5-liter) big blocks. But this 502-cubic-inch unit does start to stretch the limits of this engine bay.
Power is fed to a GM Turbo 400 three-speed automatic transmission. Some call this gearbox archaic, and we call it durable. That's exactly what you need when the paired engine has enough torque to move mountains. Outside of the drivetrain, the rest of the car is in astonishingly good shape. The light blue paint job appears factory fresh, and the odometer only reads 42,000 miles (67,592.4 km).
Safe to call this car a certified survivor and a totally awesome sleeper all at the same time. The price for it all? That'll be $40,000 out the door. Safe to say, this time, the engine doesn't constitute half its value.
