Jaguar C-Type Continuation Cars Unveiled, Cost $ 1.69 Million Each, Ready to Race

The first two continuation units are a celebration of the 1953 racing car, and one of them comes in a never-to-be-repeated combination. We are referring to the Verbier Silver example, a one-off color, with a Cranberry Red leather interior, inspired by the C-type's Platinum Anniversary.The second unit of the continuation series is finished in British Racing Green of the company's works team, and it has a Suede Green leather interior to celebrate the victorious C-type XKC051.The continuation series Jaguar C-type features an aluminum body that comes over a 3.4-liter straight-six engine. The latter took nine months to construct, including meticulously-refurbished triple Weber 40DCO3 carburetors that help it develop 220 bhp (223 horsepower).Each example sports hand-crafted silver enameled badging from the jewelers at Deakin & Francis, as well as 70-Edition stitching and embroidery, along with painted rounders that display the racing number 70. Each owner will get a bespoke key housing, as well as a plaque on the dashboard.The two elements in question have been crafted from a 1953 C-type fuel tank by the specialists at Deakin & Francis. Meanwhile, the production of these vehicles is handled by the state-of-the-art Classic Works facility, with 3,000 hours (that is about 4 months) of specialist construction required for each unit.These continuation C-type series Jaguar vehicles will each come in an evocative color and trim, and the price for one like this is GBP 1.5 million (ca. $1.69 million), without applicable local taxes. It is still cheaper to race one of these than to do it with a 1953 Jaguar C-type , mind you.The Continuation series is finished with exceptional attention to detail, which required extensive research, as well as deploying the same in-period build methods and techniques.The team took things as far as replicating small details that have no purpose: the brake-fluid reservoir in the original 1953 C-types had brackets, which were meant for another application – and had no role in the operation of the vehicle. But that has not stopped them from being retained on the limited-run Continuation vehicles.All Continuation models are FIA-approved and are eligible to participate in FIA Historic events, including the Jaguar Classic Challenge. If you want to have a go at configuring a C-type, Jaguar Classic's 3D visualizer is available for free here