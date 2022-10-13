Jaguar C-Type Continuation Cars Unveiled, Cost $ 1.69 Million Each, Ready to Race

More on this:

1 Jaguar C-Type Continuation First Customer Car Looks Like It Came Straight From the 1950s

2 A Brief History of Jaguar at the Le Mans 24 Hours

3 Jaguar C-Type Resurrected as a Limited-Edition Continuation Model

4 1952 Jaguar C-Type Raced By Phil Hill Heads To Auction

5 Jaguar C-Type Bought for $900 Is Estimated at Around $5.8 Million