Jaguar C-Type Continuation Cars Unveiled, Cost $ 1.69 Million Each, Ready to Race

Jaguar's Classic division has revealed two special edition continuation models of its C-type that celebrate this model's 70th anniversary. The two vehicles are made to honor the model's dominance at the 1953 edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, back when Jaguar C-Type racers finished first, second, fourth, and ninth, while also breaking the average lap speed record.
The first two continuation units are a celebration of the 1953 racing car, and one of them comes in a never-to-be-repeated combination. We are referring to the Verbier Silver example, a one-off color, with a Cranberry Red leather interior, inspired by the C-type's Platinum Anniversary.
The second unit of the continuation series is finished in British Racing Green of the company's works team, and it has a Suede Green leather interior to celebrate the victorious C-type XKC051.
The continuation series Jaguar C-type features an aluminum body that comes over a 3.4-liter straight-six engine. The latter took nine months to construct, including meticulously-refurbished triple Weber 40DCO3 carburetors that help it develop 220 bhp (223 horsepower).
Each example sports hand-crafted silver enameled badging from the jewelers at Deakin & Francis, as well as 70-Edition stitching and embroidery, along with painted rounders that display the racing number 70. Each owner will get a bespoke key housing, as well as a plaque on the dashboard.
The two elements in question have been crafted from a 1953 C-type fuel tank by the specialists at Deakin & Francis. Meanwhile, the production of these vehicles is handled by the state-of-the-art Classic Works facility, with 3,000 hours (that is about 4 months) of specialist construction required for each unit.
These continuation C-type series Jaguar vehicles will each come in an evocative color and trim, and the price for one like this is GBP 1.5 million (ca. $1.69 million), without applicable local taxes. It is still cheaper to race one of these than to do it with a 1953 Jaguar C-type, mind you.
The Continuation series is finished with exceptional attention to detail, which required extensive research, as well as deploying the same in-period build methods and techniques.
The team took things as far as replicating small details that have no purpose: the brake-fluid reservoir in the original 1953 C-types had brackets, which were meant for another application – and had no role in the operation of the vehicle. But that has not stopped them from being retained on the limited-run Continuation vehicles.
All Continuation models are FIA-approved and are eligible to participate in FIA Historic events, including the Jaguar Classic Challenge. If you want to have a go at configuring a C-type, Jaguar Classic's 3D visualizer is available for free here.
The second unit of the continuation series is finished in British Racing Green of the company's works team, and it has a Suede Green leather interior to celebrate the victorious C-type XKC051.
The continuation series Jaguar C-type features an aluminum body that comes over a 3.4-liter straight-six engine. The latter took nine months to construct, including meticulously-refurbished triple Weber 40DCO3 carburetors that help it develop 220 bhp (223 horsepower).
Each example sports hand-crafted silver enameled badging from the jewelers at Deakin & Francis, as well as 70-Edition stitching and embroidery, along with painted rounders that display the racing number 70. Each owner will get a bespoke key housing, as well as a plaque on the dashboard.
The two elements in question have been crafted from a 1953 C-type fuel tank by the specialists at Deakin & Francis. Meanwhile, the production of these vehicles is handled by the state-of-the-art Classic Works facility, with 3,000 hours (that is about 4 months) of specialist construction required for each unit.
These continuation C-type series Jaguar vehicles will each come in an evocative color and trim, and the price for one like this is GBP 1.5 million (ca. $1.69 million), without applicable local taxes. It is still cheaper to race one of these than to do it with a 1953 Jaguar C-type, mind you.
The Continuation series is finished with exceptional attention to detail, which required extensive research, as well as deploying the same in-period build methods and techniques.
The team took things as far as replicating small details that have no purpose: the brake-fluid reservoir in the original 1953 C-types had brackets, which were meant for another application – and had no role in the operation of the vehicle. But that has not stopped them from being retained on the limited-run Continuation vehicles.
All Continuation models are FIA-approved and are eligible to participate in FIA Historic events, including the Jaguar Classic Challenge. If you want to have a go at configuring a C-type, Jaguar Classic's 3D visualizer is available for free here.