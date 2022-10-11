Rusty Old 1970 Ford F-250 No One Wanted Roars to Life After Sitting for 24 Years

The 1970 Ford F-250 trucks were the fifth generation of the Blue Oval’s F-series line of pickup trucks. They were manufactured between 1967 and 1972, and were offered in three variables; the Custom Cab, Sport Custom, and Ranger trims.
Thomas Mortske of Mortske Repair YouTube channel stumbled upon a 2WD 1972 Ford F-250 farm truck while picking up another revival project. It had been sitting since 1998. He didn't want it, but the lot's owner gave him a good deal.
“Was picking up some other stuff, and this thing was sitting there. They gave us a decent offer on it, so we brought it home,” Mortske said, introducing the rusty pickup truck.
Unlike most of his revival projects, the 1970 Ford F250 truck had a stuck engine. It was also missing a tailgate and left headlight. According to the owner, the truck had been sitting for about 15-ish years, and when he started it up three-four years ago, it wouldn’t budge. It was locked up.
Under the hood, this old gem came a small-block 351W engine and a four-speed manual transmission. These engines are considered ‘bulletproof’ due to their sturdy build design. Untampered (without mods), they rarely give problems.
The underside was in a pretty desolate condition. The mufflers and bottom had considerable rust. Mortske thinks it’s nothing that can’t be patched up.
The previous owner had soaked diesel in the cylinders in an attempt to free the stuck engine. It also had a gummed-up carburetor.
“ I know we don’t usually do this, but we know this thing was stuck, and he said it was a good engine, and it seems to be turning over free, and since there’s likely water that got into the cylinders that seized them up, the water is likely in the oil,” Mortske revealed before swapping the engine oil.
Fortunately, he didn’t find any water after draining the oil.
After cleaning the carburetor and feeding it with a bit of crank juice, the ’70 Ford F-250 roared to life (but not without a couple of desperate attempts).
The truck might have roared back to life, but it definitely needs some work. Mortske is letting this old rusty gem go for $700 ‘as is.’
PS: Check out the video below for some behind-the-wheel action after 24 years of sitting abandoned.
