This 1963 Split Window Corvette Is Absolutely Gorgeous and Is Up for Auction

Corvettes have been pop-culture icons since they first hit the market. Irrelevant to the generation, these American sports cars (although some people would call earlier generations muscle cars) are highly praised. However, some of them are more sought after than others.
One such favorite among enthusiasts is the 1963 Sting Ray. It was redesigned and re-engineered for that year. Penned by Larry Shinoda under the supervision of Bill Mitchell, the second generation Corvette was a lot sleeker than its predecessor. Both the coupe and convertible were radically different from anything available at the time, being shorter, narrower, and riding lower.
But the C2 also introduced the split window, and calling it controversial would be an understatement. Chief engineer Zora Arkus-Duntov was against it, and the customers took his side, not being happy with the decreased practicality. With the public having made their voice heard, the design reverted to a more conventional one-piece window the following year.
However, modern enthusiasts seem to agree with the designers who thought the split window was necessary to complete lines starting at the pointed hood bulge. With just one year of production, these cars now demand a premium price from anyone looking to buy one.
The one up for sale now has a few stand-out features as well, and the gorgeous bright red vinyl interior with matching carpeting is the most obvious. The pictures hint at it being in really good condition, too, with the owner also stating that everything inside is fully functional. It also has an updated audio system with Bluetooth connectivity.
The other feature that makes this 1963 Corvette Sting Ray an interesting buy is the 327-cu. in. V8, which puts out 340 hp. However, there is a caveat. While the owner believes the engine is original, it has been restamped during a rebuild to stock specifications. But forged pistons, rods, and crankshaft, along with a larger-capacity four-barrel carburetor, performance heads, and an aluminum intake manifold, should make up for that.
The underside of the car looks to be in pretty good condition as well. The owner also says that routine maintenance has been performed on the four-wheel independent suspension.
While nothing is certain when buying used or classic cars, this one seems to have been well taken care of, with the exception of a few paint imperfections the owner mentioned. With all the things it has going for it, we’re eager to see what the final price will look like for this icon.
