Is This The Ultimate Porsche Drag Race Showdown?

Here are our contestants of the day. We have Mat Watson’s very own Porsche 911 Turbo S rocking a 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six engine capable of outputting 641 horsepower (650 ps) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. It’s all-wheel drive, with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and weighs in at 3,615 lbs. (1,640 kg).
Next to it is the fastest Taycan of them all, the Turbo S model. It has two electric motors that, in total, produce no less than 750 hp (761 ps) with 774 lb-ft (1,050 Nm) of torque. It has a two-speed gearbox, but given that it’s an EV, it’s quite heavy at 5,060 lbs. (2,295 kg).
Then, there’s the Porsche Panamera Turbo S with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, outputting 621 hp (630 ps) with 605 lb-ft (820 Nm) of torque. It also has an eight-speed automatic transmission, all-wheel drive, and weighs 4,586 lbs. (2,080 kg).
Second to last on the starting line is the Porsche 718 Boxster GTS. This one has a 4-liter naturally aspirated flat-six engine producing 394 hp (400 ps) with 317 lb-ft (430Nm) of torque. It’s rear-wheel drive with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and weighs in at 3,164 lbs. (1,435 kg).
The last one is the Porsche Macan GTS with a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 that’s outputting 434 hp (440 ps), with 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) of torque. It also has a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with all-wheel drive and weighs 4,321 lbs. (1,960 kg).
races.
The first time, Mat’s 911 Turbo S simply flies off the starting line, neck-to-neck with the Panamera Turbo S, while the Macan GTS is lagging behind by miles, proverbially speaking. The Macan missed the starting line due to some Launch Control issues.
The 911 Turbo S had every other contestant in its rearview mirror during the entire race. Nothing was able to even come close to that performance. At the finish line, Mat was first, the Taycan S second, and the Panamera Turbo S third.
On the second attempt, it was basically a repeat scenario. The only thing that was different was that the Cayenne Turbo GT was last to start because the Launch Control disengaged right as the flag was going down. At the finish line, the first three winners from the last race came in the exact same order.
On the third and final try, everyone got off to a great start, fortunately, but unfortunately for everyone else, the Porsche 911 Turbo S got to the finish line first for the third time in a row. Then the Taycan in second, and Panamera in third, again.
The final results for every car on the 1/4 mile (400 m) drag strip are as follows. The 911 Turbo finished in 10.3 seconds, the Taycan Turbo S in 10.6 seconds, the Panamera Turbo S in 11.0s, the Cayenne Turbo GT in 11.7 seconds, the 718 Boxter GTS in 12.3s, and finally, the Macan GTS came in last at 12.7 seconds.
Next to it is the fastest Taycan of them all, the Turbo S model. It has two electric motors that, in total, produce no less than 750 hp (761 ps) with 774 lb-ft (1,050 Nm) of torque. It has a two-speed gearbox, but given that it’s an EV, it’s quite heavy at 5,060 lbs. (2,295 kg).
Then, there’s the Porsche Panamera Turbo S with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, outputting 621 hp (630 ps) with 605 lb-ft (820 Nm) of torque. It also has an eight-speed automatic transmission, all-wheel drive, and weighs 4,586 lbs. (2,080 kg).
Second to last on the starting line is the Porsche 718 Boxster GTS. This one has a 4-liter naturally aspirated flat-six engine producing 394 hp (400 ps) with 317 lb-ft (430Nm) of torque. It’s rear-wheel drive with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and weighs in at 3,164 lbs. (1,435 kg).
The last one is the Porsche Macan GTS with a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 that’s outputting 434 hp (440 ps), with 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) of torque. It also has a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with all-wheel drive and weighs 4,321 lbs. (1,960 kg).
races.
The first time, Mat’s 911 Turbo S simply flies off the starting line, neck-to-neck with the Panamera Turbo S, while the Macan GTS is lagging behind by miles, proverbially speaking. The Macan missed the starting line due to some Launch Control issues.
The 911 Turbo S had every other contestant in its rearview mirror during the entire race. Nothing was able to even come close to that performance. At the finish line, Mat was first, the Taycan S second, and the Panamera Turbo S third.
On the second attempt, it was basically a repeat scenario. The only thing that was different was that the Cayenne Turbo GT was last to start because the Launch Control disengaged right as the flag was going down. At the finish line, the first three winners from the last race came in the exact same order.
On the third and final try, everyone got off to a great start, fortunately, but unfortunately for everyone else, the Porsche 911 Turbo S got to the finish line first for the third time in a row. Then the Taycan in second, and Panamera in third, again.
The final results for every car on the 1/4 mile (400 m) drag strip are as follows. The 911 Turbo finished in 10.3 seconds, the Taycan Turbo S in 10.6 seconds, the Panamera Turbo S in 11.0s, the Cayenne Turbo GT in 11.7 seconds, the 718 Boxter GTS in 12.3s, and finally, the Macan GTS came in last at 12.7 seconds.