Corvette C8 Stands Up for the ICE Squad, Drag Races Tesla Model 3 – Which One's Quicker?

As the entire automotive industry is heading towards electricity, cars powered by dead dinosaurs are slowly but steadily going out of production. Thus, it is always exciting to see all sorts of battles between vehicles powered by dead dinosaurs and EVs, isn’t it?
One such battle was recorded days ago, supposedly, at the Bandimere Speedway, in Colorado, which saw the new-gen Chevrolet Corvette take on a Tesla Model 3.
In the blue corner, with numerous quarter-mile victories under its belt, the Chevy Corvette C8 is the first of its kind to boast a mid-engine layout. It also has more exotic looks than its predecessor, and it is a force to be reckoned with in a straight-line sprint.
According to the official spec sheet, it needs only 2.9 seconds to hit the 60 mph (97 kph) mark from a standstill. The sonorous 6.2-liter V8 mounted behind the seats is good for up to 495 hp and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque if ordered with the performance exhaust system that is available as an option. Top speed, on the other hand, is rated at 194 mph (312 kph).
The Stingray can run the quarter-mile in a little over 11 seconds, yet choose the Z06 variant, and that time will drop to an even more impressive 10.6 seconds. Its flat-plane crank 5.5-liter V8 pumps out 670 horsepower, and it would’ve been an even more suitable rival to something that has the electric thrust on its side, like the Tesla Model 3.
Still, it’s not like the Stingray can disappoint, can it? Actually, we won’t spoil the video shared down below, which is only a little over one minute long, as it is well worth it. But before hitting the play button, which one do you think crossed the finish line first on that day?
