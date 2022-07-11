Tesla Model S Plaid Drags Corvette ZR1, Supercharged C7 Looks and Sounds Glorious

Today, the struggle between ICE and EV has been quite easily settled – at least as far as stock OEM packages are concerned – in one clear direction. But that does not mean these dragstrip battles are not pretty darn fun - both to see and hear.
And that is especially valid when you have a modern hoot in one of the quarter-mile lanes. So, here is the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube showing us an ICE vs. EV skirmish that does not hold any more surprises for diehard fans. Filmed (and uploaded on July 10th, 2022) at the ultra-modern four-lane zMAX Dragway in Charlotte, NC, this feature embedded below is just another splendid example of what you must give up when seeking a brighter future.
So, the focus is on a white Tesla Model S Plaid, the current flagship of EV sedans, which has space for the entire family and 1,020 horsepower on tap – with nothing but instant torque and no worries about achieving perfect shifts. And the first run – against a Fox Body Ford Mustang – definitely shows the perspective: by the time the Plaid was already past the Christmas Tree, the ICE-powered pony car was not even off the start line…
Thus, a 9.35s victory against a 13.11s result is duly warranted. But truth be told, we are not here for that battle. Instead, the main attraction was a white-and-black C7 Chevy Corvette ZR1 that looked like a fighter plane with no wings – and it rocked the style with absolute toughness. Still, this American supercar of yesterday is no match for today’s EV madness, even with its 6.2-liter supercharged LT5 engine, hence the 9.36s to 10.61s result.
Alas, that C7 looks like something that will beat exotic cars all day long during friendly or competitive track sessions. And it also sounded like a glorious ICE roar from the past, a true grit of V8 sadness against the advent of the silent EV evolution…
