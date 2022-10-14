1970 Chevrolet Corvette Barn Find Is a Dust-Covered Gem With a Shocking Secret

The third-generation C3 Chevrolet Corvette is one of the most appealing sports cars in American history. Its design pays tribute to the 1965 Mako Shark II concept (aka the Manta Ray), only with slightly softer contours.
Fun fact, despite GM trying desperately to keep the C3 Vette’s design a secret, its cover was blown by none other than Mattel, who put the C3 in their die-cast Hot Wheels line to be released several weeks before the vehicle’s official unveiling. You can bet that more than a few people got yelled at that day.
Anyway, we just found a real gem for you guys in this 1970 Corvette Convertible, up for grabs through Barn Finds. The vehicle had been in storage for many years, and not in a graceful way I might add, before somebody stumbled onto it and gave it a nice rinsing. I actually wouldn’t be surprised if it stood there gathering cobwebs for several decades.
As soon as the dust cleared, pun intended, the car’s original Marlboro Maroon paint was revealed and oh boy, it looks absolutely gorgeous. This paint was one of 11 offered by Chevrolet on the Corvette during that model year, and while it does have quite a few imperfections, it probably won’t deter any interesting parties.
Let me guess, you’re impressed but not blown away, right? Well then allow me to lay upon you the following fact: this numbers-matching Vette has just 13,326 miles (21,446 km) on its 454ci big block V8 engine, which should be enough to tickle most people’s buying bones. Yes, that’s right, the car is wearing its original 7.4-liter LS5 engine, which used to generate 390 horsepower.
It’s hard to say how much power it’s currently capable of putting down, but everything still gets sent to the rear wheels via a four-speed manual gearbox.
The seller reportedly has all the significant documentation for the car, including the owner’s manual and the original Protect-O-Plate.
As for the interior, we’re shocked to see how well it has withstood the test of time. Sure, somebody had to have cleaned it up a bit before placing the ad, but it doesn’t appear to need that much restoration in order to look good as new again.
