The Travel Cabin Is Only 32 Square Feet, Still Sleeps Two People and One Dog

This is the Travel Cabin, perhaps one of the smallest tiny homes out there. It sits on a single-axle trailer that is 8 feet by 4 feet (2.4 x 1.2 meters), and offers a very compact footprint of just 32 square feet (3 square meters), so it definitely puts the “tiny” in “tiny home.” But even so, it’s able to sleep two adults and one large dog, is quite cozy, and doesn’t lack charm.
If these details have failed to impress you, there’s more: the Travel Cabin was built by hand in just seven days using plenty of salvaged material, has solar panels, storage for clothes and gear, and has already spent time traveling through Minnesota and, as such, proven its worth.
The Travel Cabin is the brainchild of Jack Stewart, an experienced travel guide, glamping units builder, TV presenter and naturalist. It is actually his most recent build, and has recently gotten several upgrades to make it more suitable for extended stays outdoors. If you were looking for the definition of downsized living, this cabin on wheels is definitely it.
snugly, accommodate two adults and one dog, Ellie. The interior has a kitchenette with a single-burner propane stove, a cooler, pantry, garbage can, and some prep space, a two-person bed that converts into two couchs by day, a window table slash desk, and storage for gear and clothes.
Every detail is well thought-out and every inch of space utilized, so you will also find reading lights, hooks for hanging stuff and backpacks, a night light, four fans for cross-ventilation, electric outlets, and mesh pockets on the walls for extra storage. The control center is under one couch, while Ellie sleeps on a pillow under the other. Behind the sofa that hides the control center is the “garage,” where Jack keeps his guitar, the removable solar panels, and whatever gear he needs on his hikes.
This space, as compact as it might be, seems to ooze personality, because Jack and his wife have made sure to put pictures of themselves and Ellie on their adventures wherever they found room for them.
Outside is a plastic container that offers protection from the elements to the Chinese diesel heater, and a hook to hang the bucket that serves as toilet. Indeed, this solution might come across as rudimentary, but as Jack explains in the video at the bottom of the page, the goal of owning such a micro cabin is to make the most of the outdoor experience with the smallest mobile home possible. For a guy, this also means going number one out in the woods (girls get to go both number one and two on the makeshift toilet).
added upgrades that include a porch light (very useful at night), an exterior shower with an electric pump, and a wooden platform to stand on while taking said shower. However, the upgrade he’s most happy with is the new custom axle for the trailer, which is now 5 feet (1.5 meters) wide and has a payload of 3,500 pounds (1,587.5 kg). The Cabin is only 1,600 pounds (726 kg) with everything inside, but the new axle allowed Jack to add wider tires and brings enhanced stability.
With the caveat that this tiny home might not be to everyone’s tastes, we should add that it wasn’t designed as a permanent residence either. Jack built it so he’d have a solid structure to use when out exploring, which would be an upgrade over camping in a tent but still maintain a low footprint. He calls it his and his wife’s home away from home whenever they set out for weekend- or even week-long adventures, and it definitely has the vibe of a “home.” The teeniest most practical home ever.
