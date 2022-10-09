2020 Ford Transit Tiny Home Is a Perfect Way To Travel Around, It Even Has a Heated Floor

Tim and Katie are a young couple that transformed a 2020 Ford Transit into their tiny new home packed with everything you would ever need.
Having a van as your own house is like traveling around and never having to worry about what is happening back home. Although, this specific van comes with many things to make your life easier. Fitting a kitchen in such a small space is already a huge challenge. But somehow, the owners managed to fit a few cabinets made of plywood on both sides of the van, a mini fridge, an induction stove top, and a deep sink.
The Dinette area was designed by adding a small table mounted on the wall and one-person bench seats. Under one of the seats, there is a pull-out hidden Dometic 970 toilet that can be lifted and moved somewhere else.
The younger generation is more concerned about the environment and is constantly searching for ways we could protect it. To achieve a small part of that, the couple added a recirculating shower that takes its water from the sink faucet. Five 100-watt solar panels are also present on top of the van for some eco-conscious power.
In the back, we find an RV queen-size bed, big enough for two people. They also added a few led strips and an air conditioner in the bedroom, which gives a nice and cozy feeling. Plenty of storage was added under the bed, which hides the electrical components, such as two lithium batteries and the 34-gallon (129-liter) freshwater tank.
Th cherry on top of this already cozy build is the heated floor, perfect for those cold nights when you just want to snuggle in bed. For those times when they're done with the summer heat, they also mounted an underground air conditioning. Thanks to those amenities, the van will always have the perfect temperature.
Nomad life might not be for everyone, but it is a good way to escape the concrete jungle and always feel at home, even when traveling or exploring nature’s wonders.
