2020 Ford Transit Tiny Home Is a Perfect Way To Travel Around, It Even Has a Heated Floor

More on this:

1 Yellow Submarine Is the Most Incredible Tiny House You Can Actually Experience Yourself

2 Embark on a Magical Journey in This Tiny House Surrounded by Forest

3 22-Foot Tiny House Offers Downsized Luxury, Has Two Lofts and Plenty of Storage

4 This Customizable Tiny House Manages To Fit Two Bedrooms and Is Completely Off-Grid

5 Swedish Home on Wheels Maya Offers 204 Square Feet of Blissful Tiny Living