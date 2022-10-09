Yellow Submarine Is the Most Incredible Tiny House You Can Actually Experience Yourself

As it so happens, the Yellow Submarine is also a unique tiny house you can experience and explore yourself, should you ever find yourself in Marton, New Zealand, as well as a brilliant example of upcycling. “Nothing is ever wasted, just transformed” could be the personal motto of Keith Lovelock, the retired radio technician who came up with the idea for it, way back in 2016, as he was sipping coffee in a yellow cafe.
For the past four years, the Yellow Submarine has been offered on Airbnb, allowing guests the chance to experience the unique space. However, it did not start out as a commercial enterprise: Keith wanted to build himself a toy in the family’s backyard, maybe one that he and the grandkids could one day enjoy together. In the process, he created a wonderful and very quirky project that shows just how much you can achieve through upcycling, with dedication, talent and an unbound imagination.
The Yellow Submarine started out as a fiberglass grain silo that the two bought online for as little as NZD$1 (US$ 0.56 at the current exchange rate). They needed something that would resemble the shape of a submarine, and this was just perfect. The silo was brought to their home, power-washed and painted yellow, and then Keith started improvising to further create the hull of the sub.
expanding the space by creating small recesses. On top, he built a control tower with a roof made out of an upturned, discarded hot tub. Pieces of solar panels and a repurposed fan further create the illusion of a submarine.
As the name implies, the Yellow Submarine is a sort of a Beatles tribute, down to the way it’s anchored between redwoods in a “sea of green” like in the song. Depending on who’s staying it it, it can also serve a Cold War theme, or a steampunk one, because it has elements of both. “There’s no logic to this project at all. It’s just purely whimsical,” Keith once told the media. “Whimsical” doesn’t even begin to describe just how awesome this project is.
Access is done through a slow-rising front hatch off the front porch. Right away, as the video tour at the bottom of the page will show, you’re welcomed by a John Lennon mannequin and the distinct impression that, despite appearances, this is a spacious and comfy place.
There’s a kitchenette to the side, with a sink made from an old dresser, a microwave, and a decently-sized pantry. There’s also a lounge with a leather Chesterfield couch that can sleep two, and a small desk where you can handle correspondence of the most urgent kind. When you’re in charge of a crew and maybe even responsible for the fate of the world, some issues might not suffer delays.
try hard enough. Keith is a very funny – and smart – man.
Upstairs in the control tower, Keith put in a captain’s chair, and all sorts of gadgets and devices built from leftovers from his radio technician days. Also here is a sofa to recline in while taking in the amazing views.
The place is packed with amazing stuff that is handbuilt, upcycled or bought on the second-hand market. Gauges on the walls, plaques, maps and blueprints, vintage propaganda posters, and memorabilia like the “genuine” US Navy Mark V diving antique helmet that is actually a “brilliant” knockoff from India, all help tie in the theme beautifully.
The Yellow Submarine is 33 feet (10 meters) long and 16 feet (4.8 meters) high, and is hooked to the mains for power, but also has its own backup. There’s a small water heater that’s good for 5-minute showers, and no cellphone or internet because, duh, both are “impossible onboard a submarine.”
the project was of about NZD$20,000 (US$11,227) and “a bit of magic.” Getting to spend the night inside it or, for those of us who can’t travel there, getting a feel of the place through videos are both priceless.
