Lancaster Is a Cleverly-Designed Tiny House, Includes Everything You Need

Although tiny houses are much smaller than your average-size home, they don't have to be simple. Lancaster proves that you can still fit everything you need into a compact dwelling. This 28-ft-long unit squeezes inside all the amenities you'd find in a traditional house. It has two lofts, a huge kitchen, a cozy living room, and a spa-like bathroom that comes complete with a bathtub.
Lancaster is the latest model designed by Liberation Tiny Homes. It measures 28 ft (8.5 meters) in length, and it's 10-ft-wide (3-meter-wide). This tiny might look simple on the outside, but the inside is filled with amenities. Once you open the door, you're met with an open-concept living space that includes a large kitchen and a nice living room.
The kitchen is surrounded by windows that let natural light bathe the whole area. It also includes everything you'd find inside a regular-sized house. It is equipped with a stainless steel deep sink, a three-burner propane cooktop with an oven, a microwave, a refrigerator, and a dishwasher. Moreover, it comes with a generous waterfall edge quartz countertop and plenty of storage space.
Moving over to the living room, this area features a comfortable couch with storage underneath. The couch is placed in front of a large TV stand that has open shelving. Next to the living room is a full-size bathroom that includes a bathtub and a shower combo, a gorgeous vanity with a vessel sink, a stackable washer and dryer, a toilet, and a big cabinet for storage.
Above the bathroom, you'll find one of the two lofts. Depending on the owners' needs and preferences, it can be used as a bedroom or as a storage room. On the opposite side of the tiny home is the other loft, which is bigger. This one can easily fit a queen-size bed and two nightstands.
Lancaster is a charming little home that squeezes inside all the necessities. As you'd expect, this amenity-filled house doesn't come with a small price. The cost for it starts at $99,000. The builder does have a smaller version of the Lancaster, which is only 8.5-ft-wide (2.5-meter-wide). Pricing for that one starts at $94,000.
The team offered a video tour of the 10-ft-wide (3-meter-wide) model (you can watch it down below). But if you want to see what the smaller Lancaster unit has to offer, you'll have to head over to the Liberation Tiny Homes official website to check it out.
