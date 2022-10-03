Eldorado Tiny Home Boasts a Luxurious Interior Loaded With Amenities

Luxury and style meet in this tiny home. Eldorado is incredibly spacious, and it features a stunning interior that includes a cozy living room with an electric fireplace and entertainment center, a well-equipped kitchen, a bedroom with a king-size bed, and a spa-like bathroom.
Eldorado is a brand-new tiny manufactured by Kropf Industries. It’s a park model home that sits on a triple-axle trailer. That means it’s on the bigger side, offering plenty of space for a couple. Its exterior features shake siding on the front, which contrasts nicely with the white vinyl siding used for the rest of the house. The detailed exterior mirrors the interior that has white, black, and brown accents.
Once you open the door, you’re met with a gorgeous open-concept living space. To the right, next to the entryway, is a nice little area that includes a dark Corian countertop and several cabinets that provide ample storage.
Eldorado boasts a fully-equipped kitchen that comes with a four-burner propane cooktop, an oven, a convection microwave, a large double sink, and a full-size refrigerator. The kitchen also has black and white cabinets and a generous countertop. There’s even a table with built-in storage that can seat up to four people.
Next to the kitchen is the living room, which features six large windows and two smaller ones that are positioned on each side of the entertainment center. So the living room is filled with natural light. Elsewhere, you’ll notice a leather couch, a recliner, and an electric fireplace that warms up the living room during cold winter nights.
Towards the rear is a spa-like bathroom that’s incredibly spacious. It includes a black vanity, a large cabinet, a standard flush toilet, and a massive walk-in shower with a glass door. Across the bathroom is another closet specifically designed to fit a washer and dryer.
The bedroom is positioned at the rear. This area, just like the rest of the house, is super spacious. It has a king-size bed and a big wardrobe. Recently, Joey Nelson from Park Model Homes offered a tour of the brand-new park model. You can watch the video attached down below to see what Eldorado is all about.
