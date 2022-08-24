Big Sky Is a Cozy Tiny Home With Covered Porch That Exudes Rustic Elegance

Tiny homes come in all shapes and styles. But if you like dwellings that incorporate high-end amenities and still maintain that homey feeling of a log cabin, then the Big Sky might match your taste. This 399-sq-ft (37sq-meter) tiny mixes rustic elements with modern features you’d usually find in regular-size homes.
The Big Sky is the latest model designed by Timbercraft Tiny Homes, a builder located in Guntersville, Alabama. It’s a spacious park model that measures 41.4 ft (12.6 meters) in length. It is also 9.8-ft-wide (2.9-meter-wide), and it is based on the company’s popular Denali model. Although it might have the same floor plan as the Denali, the style is completely different.
The Big Sky takes inspiration from Western Montana architecture, so it has a rustic yet refined look. On the outside, it features horizontal metal siding with cedar accents and a shed-style roof. There’s also a spacious covered porch that allows dwellers to relax and enjoy the outdoors.
The interior mirrors the exterior, and it is characterized by plenty of dark wood elements. These mixe perfectly with the modern features included. The living room is cozy and roomy, and it comes with a large sofa. The numerous windows that surround this area allow natural light to come inside.
Next to the living room, you’ll see a beautiful kitchen with black leathered granite countertops, stained cabinets, and a hammered copper sink. It is also equipped with a four-burner propane cooktop, an oven, a dishwasher, and a full-size refrigerator.
At the front is the master bedroom, which has enough space for a king-size bed, two nightstands, and several cabinets for storage. The Big Sky has a loft, which can be accessed via a staircase with built-in shelves. The loft can function as a second bedroom since it can comfortably sleep two people.
Finally, the bathroom in the Big Sky is incredibly spacious. It has a walk-in tiled shower with a glass door, a beautiful vanity with a vessel sink, a toilet, and a stackable washer and dryer.
Unfortunately, Timbercraft Tiny Homes didn’t mention the price for the new model. But, it’s worth noting that the builder’s luxury tiny homes usually start at $81,000. Of course, depending on the size and amenities, the price can go up.
